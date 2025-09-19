Ryan Fitzpatrick Shocked Co-Workers by Reading Inappropriate Bills Mafia Sign On-Air
Amazon Prime broadcasted Thursday's Bills-Dolphins game in Buffalo. After the win, the happy home team fans gathered in front of the postgame broadcast desk with one thing and one thing only on their minds—seeing a shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The former Bills quarterback, with the help of current Bills quarterback Josh Allen, eventually undid all of his buttons and showed his chest to the crowd, but it was the lead-up that raised some eyebrows on the set.
Bills fans chanted "take it off" at Fitzpatrick for much of the postgame show. It got to the point where host Charissa Thompson had to address the chant. That's when Fitzpatrick read a sign that said, "Welcome back Fitz. Now show them your titz." Since Charissa Thompson pointed out there was a Z at the end of the word, we probably don't need to censor it online, right?
Richard Sherman looked like he had just seen Malcolm Butler pick off Russell Wilson again. Andrew Whitworth and Tony Gonzalez also couldn't seem to believe that he had said that live on-air, but luckily Amazon is safe from government oversight so there certainly won't be consequences for Fitzpatrick.