SI

Ryan Fitzpatrick Struggles to Shave Fan's Head in Homage to Eagles' Nick Sirianni

The "Thursday Night Football" analyst tried to recreate the buzz cut that sparked the Eagles' turnaround.

Mike Kadlick

The "Thursday Night Football" buzz cut didn't quite get off the ground.
The "Thursday Night Football" buzz cut didn't quite get off the ground. / Amazon Prime Video
In this story:

After the Philadelphia Eagles started their 2024 season a modest 2–2, fans and media pundits alike began to call for coach Nick Sirianni's job.

So, headed into a much-needed bye-week, Sirianni knew his team needed a reset and said that they'll "keep tinkering with different things to try to put our guys in position."

In the process of said tinkering, Sirianni also decided to shave his head. His team is 5-0 since with a point differential of +82.

Ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders, Amazon's NFL on Prime made note of Philly's turnaround sparked by their coach's Britney Spears moment. Following the segment, Ryan Fitzpatrick decided it was appropriate to try and shave a random fan's head. Needless to say, he struggled.

Stick to media, Fitz. You make a better commentator than a barber.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL