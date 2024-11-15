Ryan Fitzpatrick Struggles to Shave Fan's Head in Homage to Eagles' Nick Sirianni
After the Philadelphia Eagles started their 2024 season a modest 2–2, fans and media pundits alike began to call for coach Nick Sirianni's job.
So, headed into a much-needed bye-week, Sirianni knew his team needed a reset and said that they'll "keep tinkering with different things to try to put our guys in position."
In the process of said tinkering, Sirianni also decided to shave his head. His team is 5-0 since with a point differential of +82.
Ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders, Amazon's NFL on Prime made note of Philly's turnaround sparked by their coach's Britney Spears moment. Following the segment, Ryan Fitzpatrick decided it was appropriate to try and shave a random fan's head. Needless to say, he struggled.
Stick to media, Fitz. You make a better commentator than a barber.