Saints RB Alvin Kamara Requests Mulligan After Wild First Pitch at Cubs-Cardinals
Pitching is hard. Just ask New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara received the nod to toss the ceremonial first pitch Saturday afternoon ahead of the Chicago Cubs' matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. His first attempt ... didn't go well.
Kamara's initial pitch to Cubs mascot Clark bounced before it even hit the dirt in front of home plate. But instead of settling for a wild pitch in the scorebook, Kamara waited on the mound and urged Clark to get back in the catcher's crouch for another try.
The 29-year-old running back then reached back and fired a much better pitch—still a ball, outside, but with some velocity that reached Clark's glove with ease.
Now that's how you do it, 50 Cent.
Kamara, who will turn 30 years old this month, racked up 1,493 total yards in 14 games for the Saints last season. In 2025, he'll be tasked with leading the New Orleans offense that will likely have rookie Tyler Shough starting under center.
After seeing that first pitch attempt, the Saints' new-look coaching staff under Kellen Moore might want to keep the halfback pass play in the back of the playbook.