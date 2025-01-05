Saints, Buccaneers Fight After Baker Mayfield Takes Big Hit
A fight broke out during one of the NFL's most important games in Week 18.
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers got into a scuffle early in the second half after quarterback Baker Mayfield took a hard hit.
The Buccaneers trailed the Saints 16-6, as they faced third-and-3 from their 42-yard line. Mayfield dropped back, couldn't find anyone open and decided to scramble. He ran for 10 yards then decided to slide. Unfortunately, his slide came a bit late and Saints safety Will Harris hit him really hard.
Mayfield didn't enjoy that and appeared to say something to Harris, which led to a small brawl that included punches being thrown.
And another look that shows Tampa Bay's Cody Mauch throwing a punch:
That's pretty ugly.
The incident sparked the Buccaneers, as Mayfield and Co. finished the drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to Payne Durham to cut New Orleans' lead to 16-13.
If Tampa Bay wins it secures the NFC South title. But if the Bucs lose and Atlanta wins, the Falcons take the division and the NFC's final playoff spot.