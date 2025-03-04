Saints Cut Ties With Veteran Running Back Jamaal Williams After Two Seasons
The New Orleans Saints are releasing running back Jamaal Williams after he played two seasons for the NFC South team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. This decision opened up $1.59 million in cap space for the Saints, per Saints reporter Nick Underhill.
Williams still had one year left on the three-year deal he signed with the Saints. He was owed $3.15 million in base salary.
In 14 games last season, Williams produced his lowest career stats with 48 carries, 164 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 3.4 yards per carry. In 2023 with the Saints, Williams had 106 carries, 306 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.
Williams spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions before he landed with the Saints. In 2022, his 17 rushing touchdowns led the NFL. He also ran for 1,066 yards on 262 carries that season. Before his time with the Lions, Williams spent four seasons on the Green Bay Packers.