Saints LB Demario Davis Set For First Injury-Related Absence of 13-Year Career

The New Orleans stalwart has only ever missed one game due to COVID-19.

Patrick Andres

Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) looks on before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) looks on before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
For 13 years now, New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis has been Mr. Durability.

Davis's teams—the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Saints—have played 198 games combined since his rookie year. He has missed just one, in Dec. 2021 due to COVID-19...

...until now. On Friday afternoon, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen told reporters Davis would miss the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday due to a hamstring injury—the first time the 35-year-old has ever missed a professional game due to injury.

In three games this season, Davis has recorded one sack and 18 total tackles for the NFC South co-leaders.

Davis—a late bloomer who made his first All-Pro team in his age-30 season—has made back-to-back Pro Bowls, and received All-Pro acclaim from at least one outlet in each of the last five seasons.

After its game against the Falcons, New Orleans will have to navigate two crucial matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the next two weeks.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

