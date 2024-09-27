Saints LB Demario Davis Set For First Injury-Related Absence of 13-Year Career
For 13 years now, New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis has been Mr. Durability.
Davis's teams—the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Saints—have played 198 games combined since his rookie year. He has missed just one, in Dec. 2021 due to COVID-19...
...until now. On Friday afternoon, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen told reporters Davis would miss the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday due to a hamstring injury—the first time the 35-year-old has ever missed a professional game due to injury.
In three games this season, Davis has recorded one sack and 18 total tackles for the NFC South co-leaders.
Davis—a late bloomer who made his first All-Pro team in his age-30 season—has made back-to-back Pro Bowls, and received All-Pro acclaim from at least one outlet in each of the last five seasons.
After its game against the Falcons, New Orleans will have to navigate two crucial matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the next two weeks.