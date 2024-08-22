Saints' Dennis Allen Admits He Considered Deploying Taysom Hill on Defense
The New Orleans Saints roster one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL, veteran utilityman Taysom Hill.
Throughout his unique career in the pros, Hill has lined up across the offense, featuring in various different positions ranging from quarterback to tight end. It's a skill not many across the league could replicate if tasked with doing so, though Hill has taken the challenge in stride.
Hill's versatility is so great that Saints head coach Dennis Allen admitted he's previously considered lining Hill up on defense. Allen, who was formerly the team's defenisve coordinator, told Kay Adams of Up & Adams that he'd given some thought to playing Hill as the team's Sam linebacker.
"I've thought about that. Early on, we kind of thought about making him a Sam linebacker," said Allen, who added that the head coach at the time, Sean Payton, "wasn't having it."
"I'd play him at the Sam linebacker. And I'd rush him about 50% of the time," said Allen when asked where he'd play Hill on the defensive side of the ball. "Let's see him do what he's gonna do at fullback, tailback, receiver, tight end, personal protector, kick returner... He's got enough jobs."
Hill, 33, is a man of many talents. Since entering the league in 2017, he's racked up a total of 27 rushing touchdowns, 11 receiving touchdowns and has even thrown for 11 touchdowns through the air, too. He's also returned 19 kicks and one punt, though he's yet to find the end zone on special teams.