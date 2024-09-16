SI

Visiting Saints Fans Had a Parade Outside Stadium After Beating Dallas

Stephen Douglas

Saints fans really enjoyed the win over the Cowboys.
Saints fans really enjoyed the win over the Cowboys. / @JessNevarez_
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys had a rough Week 2, losing at home to the New Orleans Saints, 44-19. It was a blowout from the start and the afternoon turned into a party for Saints fans. That party spilled out into the streets following the game as the Who Dat faithful held an impromptu parade outside AT&T Stadium.

No, really, Saints fans marched down the street with flags and instruments and it was like the Cowboys inability to stop Alvin Kamara resulted in Mardi Gras breaking out in Texas.

A lot of people have pointed out that there's a chance some fans took flights with trombones and tubas, but it's more likely there are some local Saints fans who just threw their brass instruments in the car before heading over to Arlington.

Either way, what a thing to witness in Cowboys country.

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL