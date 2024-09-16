Visiting Saints Fans Had a Parade Outside Stadium After Beating Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys had a rough Week 2, losing at home to the New Orleans Saints, 44-19. It was a blowout from the start and the afternoon turned into a party for Saints fans. That party spilled out into the streets following the game as the Who Dat faithful held an impromptu parade outside AT&T Stadium.
No, really, Saints fans marched down the street with flags and instruments and it was like the Cowboys inability to stop Alvin Kamara resulted in Mardi Gras breaking out in Texas.
A lot of people have pointed out that there's a chance some fans took flights with trombones and tubas, but it's more likely there are some local Saints fans who just threw their brass instruments in the car before heading over to Arlington.
Either way, what a thing to witness in Cowboys country.