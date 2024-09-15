SI

NFL World Roasted Dak Prescott, Cowboys for Embarrassing Blowout Loss to Saints

Dallas was thoroughly dominated by New Orleans in the first game of the 2024 season at AT&T Stadium.

Liam McKeone

The Saints came into AT&T Stadium and absolutely dominated the Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys played host to the New Orleans Saints for the first game of the 2024 season at AT&T Stadium. It did not go well for the home side, to say the least.

The Cowboys were thoroughly defeated, 44-19, by Derek Carr and the Saints. It was an embarrassing effort on both sides of the ball. Dak Prescott's offense was toothless. The quarterback finished with decent counting stats, totaling 293 yards on 27 completions, but failed to finish drives as Dallas ended up with one touchdown and four field goals against the New Orleans defense.

The Saints, meanwhile, absolutely diced up the talented Cowboys' defense. Alvin Kamara had four touchdowns. Carr put up a remarkably efficient stat line, completing 11-of-16 passing attempts for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

While the Saints are looking very good to start the year, the NFL world was quick to roast the Cowboys and Prescott for losing in such embarrassing fashion in front of their home fans for the first time this year.

Not a great day to be a Cowboys fan. But hey, at least it was Scorigami!

