Saints Hiring Doug Nussmeier As Offensive Coordinator
The New Orleans Saints are hiring Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier as the franchise's new offensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Nussmeier worked with new Saints head coach Kellen Moore each of the last two seasons, first as the quarterbacks coach when Moore was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, and again with the Super Bowl champion Eagles last season.
The two clearly have a great working relationship, which will now extend to a third franchise in the last three seasons. This time, with both coaches taking a promotion.
Nussmeier was instrumental in the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who saved his best passing performance for when it mattered most, as the Eagles captured the Super Bowl. Nussmeier has also worked with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Nussmeier's son, Garrett, is the starting quarterback at LSU and is one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2026. The two will now only be separated by 81 miles as Garrett enters his final season in college for the Tigers.