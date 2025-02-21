Saints Hire Former Chargers Head Coach As Defensive Coordinator Under Kellen Moore
New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore is bringing in a familiar face to lead his defense— as well as one who can help the first-time head coach adjust to his new duties.
On Friday, the news broke that the Saints were hiring Brandon Staley as the team's new defensive coordinator. The former Los Angeles Chargers head coach was pegged as a "leading candidate" earlier this month for the position; he and Moore worked together in L.A. during the 2023 season.
It'll be Staley's second stint as a defensive coordinator. Previously he was the DC for Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. He was hired as the Chargers' head coach in 2021 and went 24-24 over three seasons there. After getting fired 14 games into the 2023 season, Staley spent 2024 as an assistant head coach to Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers.
Staley will have his work cut out for him in the Big Easy. The Saints ranked 29th in yards given up per game in 2024; only the Carolina Panthers gave up more total rushing yards on the season. Between revamping the defense and offering his experience as a former coach to Moore, Staley should have his plate full this year.