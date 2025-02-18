Saints, Kellen Moore Hire Former NFL QB to Coaching Staff
A reunion is afoot in New Orleans.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints are hiring Scott Tolzien as their new quarterbacks coach. Tolzien and New Orleans head coach Kellen Moore coached together on the Dallas Cowboys staff from 2020 to '22.
Tolzien played quarterback at the University of Wisconsin from 2006-2010 and, after going undrafted in 2011, joined the San Diego Chargers as a free agent. He went on to stints as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-12), Green Bay Packers (2013-15), and Indianapolis Colts (2016-2017), and started four games throughout his NFL career.
After retiring from football in February 2019, Tolzien began coaching as an analyst with his alma mater Badgers. He was then hired by his former Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy, to the Cowboys staff as a coaching assistant in 2020 and was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2023.
Tolzien will now be tasked with leading a 2025 Saints quarterback room of Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener.