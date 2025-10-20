Saints Lose Two Impact Offensive Players for the Season
The Saints' unfortunate 2025 season just keeps getting worse. After New Orleans' 26-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday, two offensive players suffered season-ending injuries.
Veteran center Erik McCoy reportedly suffered a torn bicep, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. When this diagnosis is confirmed, McCoy will be out for the remainder of the season. McCoy played a short season last year as well after undergoing surgery for a groin injury. He only played in seven games last year, the exact same as this season.
Luke Fortner is expected to fill in for McCoy in the center position
The Saints' backup running back Kendre Miller will also miss the rest of the 2025 season after he tore his ACL on Sunday, Jordan Schultz first reported. Through seven games, Miller had 47 carries for 193 yards and one touchdown. He also caught five passes for 30 yards.
Rookie Devin Neal is expected to step up for Miller behind Alvin Kamara in the running back position. Neal logged one carry in Sunday's game.
The 1-5 Saints are entering the Week 8 NFC South contest against the Buccaneers down these two players for the rest of the season. It's definitely not what New Orleans needed to rebound this year.