Saints Lose Two Impact Offensive Players for the Season

This is not what the 1-5 Saints needed at this time.

Madison Williams

Saints center Erik McCoy will miss the rest of the 2025 season.
Saints center Erik McCoy will miss the rest of the 2025 season.
The Saints' unfortunate 2025 season just keeps getting worse. After New Orleans' 26-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday, two offensive players suffered season-ending injuries.

Veteran center Erik McCoy reportedly suffered a torn bicep, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. When this diagnosis is confirmed, McCoy will be out for the remainder of the season. McCoy played a short season last year as well after undergoing surgery for a groin injury. He only played in seven games last year, the exact same as this season.

Luke Fortner is expected to fill in for McCoy in the center position

The Saints' backup running back Kendre Miller will also miss the rest of the 2025 season after he tore his ACL on Sunday, Jordan Schultz first reported. Through seven games, Miller had 47 carries for 193 yards and one touchdown. He also caught five passes for 30 yards.

Rookie Devin Neal is expected to step up for Miller behind Alvin Kamara in the running back position. Neal logged one carry in Sunday's game.

The 1-5 Saints are entering the Week 8 NFC South contest against the Buccaneers down these two players for the rest of the season. It's definitely not what New Orleans needed to rebound this year.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

