Saints Officially Place TE Taysom Hill on Injured Reserve After Tearing ACL
The New Orleans Saints had to make a tough roster move on Friday afternoon, placing tight end Taysom Hill on injured reserve and ending his season.
Hill suffered a knee injury last Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams after being hit in the knee on a tackle by cornerback Cobie Durant. He was carted off the field and did not return to the game.
Tests on Monday afternoon confirmed New Orleans' fear—that Hill tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign. Friday's roster move now makes it official.
The former BYU Cougar has turned into the ultimate NFL utility man over his eight-year career. Playing quarterback, running back, tight end, special teams, and more, Hill has scored 49 total touchdowns, recorded 17 tackles, forced a fumble, blocked a punt, and even returned 20 kicks since 2017.