Saints Re-Signing DE Chase Young to Big Three-Year Deal
The New Orleans Saints are investing heavily to bring back one of their own.
On Monday evening, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Saints have agreed to a three-year deal with defensive end Chase Young. The deal will pay Young $51 million but could be worth up to $57 million.
Young spent the 2024 season with the Saints and in 17 games he had 31 tackles and 5.5 sacks. That followed a 2023 campaign he split between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers in which he had a combined 25 tackles and 7.5 sacks.
The No. 2 pick from the 2020 NFL draft, Young was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler in 2020 when he had 7.5 sacks. He has struggled to stay healthy since. He suffered a torn ACL midway through the 2021 season and the recovery lasted into the 2022 season.
The Saints are clearly hoping the 25-year-old can build off the success he had in 2024.