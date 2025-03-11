SI

Saints Re-Signing DE Chase Young to Big Three-Year Deal

Ryan Phillips

Chase Young had 5.5 sacks for the New Orleans Saints during the 2024 season.
The New Orleans Saints are investing heavily to bring back one of their own.

On Monday evening, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Saints have agreed to a three-year deal with defensive end Chase Young. The deal will pay Young $51 million but could be worth up to $57 million.

Young spent the 2024 season with the Saints and in 17 games he had 31 tackles and 5.5 sacks. That followed a 2023 campaign he split between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers in which he had a combined 25 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

The No. 2 pick from the 2020 NFL draft, Young was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler in 2020 when he had 7.5 sacks. He has struggled to stay healthy since. He suffered a torn ACL midway through the 2021 season and the recovery lasted into the 2022 season.

The Saints are clearly hoping the 25-year-old can build off the success he had in 2024.

