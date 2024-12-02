Saints Receive Brutal Injury News on Tight End Taysom Hill
The New Orleans Saints' 2024 season went from bad to worse on Sunday afternoon.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the tight end is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Saints' 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
"No final diagnosis yet," Rapoport said. "As he’ll have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. But feared to be significant. A tough blow."
Hill was carted off the field on Sunday after being hit in the knee by Rams cornerback Cobie Durant.
After signing with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Hill was released during final roster cuts and has been with the Saints ever since. Used as a special teamer, quarterback, running back, tight end, return specialist and more, Hill has made a career out of being one of the best utility players the NFL has ever seen.
The 34-year-old has scored 49 total passing, rushing, and receiving touchdowns in his seven-year career.