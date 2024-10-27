SI

Saints DE Ripped for Really Dirty Move on Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Ryan Phillips

Nathan Shepherd was flagged for unnecessary roughness for twisting Herbert's body under him.
Nathan Shepherd is getting criticized for what looked to be a rather dirty play against Justin Herbert.

The New Orleans Saints defensive tackle grabbed Herbert's lower leg and twisted it after the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback threw a pass during the first half on Sunday. It looked really bad.

The Chargers faced second-and-8 from their own 31-yard line with 7:45 remaining in the first half. Herbert dropped back and dumped a pass off to J.K. Dobbins for a 10-yard gain. After he released the ball, Shepherd was on the ground under him and grabbed Herbert's leg then twisted it, taking the quarterback down. It certainly looked dirty and like it was done with intent.

Chargers offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman immediately dove in and hit Shepherd.

Shepherd was flagged for unnecessary roughness but so was Bozeman, so they wound up being offsetting penalties.

The NFL world was unanimous in its condemnation of Shepherd's conduct.

That was long after the ball was gone and it wouldn't be shocking if Shepherd was fined this week.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

