Saints DE Ripped for Really Dirty Move on Chargers QB Justin Herbert
Nathan Shepherd is getting criticized for what looked to be a rather dirty play against Justin Herbert.
The New Orleans Saints defensive tackle grabbed Herbert's lower leg and twisted it after the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback threw a pass during the first half on Sunday. It looked really bad.
The Chargers faced second-and-8 from their own 31-yard line with 7:45 remaining in the first half. Herbert dropped back and dumped a pass off to J.K. Dobbins for a 10-yard gain. After he released the ball, Shepherd was on the ground under him and grabbed Herbert's leg then twisted it, taking the quarterback down. It certainly looked dirty and like it was done with intent.
Chargers offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman immediately dove in and hit Shepherd.
Shepherd was flagged for unnecessary roughness but so was Bozeman, so they wound up being offsetting penalties.
The NFL world was unanimous in its condemnation of Shepherd's conduct.
That was long after the ball was gone and it wouldn't be shocking if Shepherd was fined this week.