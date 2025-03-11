SI

Saints Tight End Juwan Johnson Agrees to New Contract

Here are the details of Johnson's new deal to remain in New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has agreed to a new contract with the franchise.
The New Orleans Saints have reached an agreement with tight end Juwan Johnson on a new three-year contract, according to Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The 28-year-old Johnson's new deal will pay him in excess of $30 million over the life of the contract.

Johnson caught a career-high 50 passes for 548 yards and three touchdowns last season. In his five seasons in New Orleans, Johnson has hauled in 146 receptions for 1,622 yards and 18 scores.

