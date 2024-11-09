Saints WR Chris Olave Heading to IR With Concussion
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will be placed on injured reserve due to the concussion he suffered last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Olave will miss the next four games, and potentially the rest of the season due to the injury, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
In addition, Olave is meeting with an independent concussion specialist to gather additional information about his history of head injuries.
Olave's concussion last Sunday was his second of the season, so it makes sense that the franchise won't rush things with their young wide receiver. A cautious approach is necessary, and it appears that the Saints are ready to take that path forward.
The 24-year-old Olave has caught 32 passes for 400 yards and one touchdown this season, his third year as a professional.