Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Out for Rest of Season With Significant Knee Injury
The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on the injured reserve list on Thursday, but now it seems he will be out for the remainder of the season.
Shaheed underwent surgery to repair a meniscus. If it would've just been a trim instead of a full repair, then Shaheed could've been able to return this year. Instead, the recovery timeline for this surgery is 4 to 6 months, meaning he will miss the rest of the 2024 season. He should be ready to return for the 2025 season, though, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
It was tough news for the Saints to learn just hours before their Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Denver Broncos. It wasn't the only blow to their roster this week, though, as receiver Chris Olave was ruled out with a concussion. Quarterback Derek Carr is also dealing with an oblique injury and is doubtful.
Shaheed leads the Saints with 349 yards and three touchdowns on 20 catches. He injured his knee during Sunday's 51–27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.