Could Michael Thomas Boost the Saints Offense Upon His Return?

Reports have Michael Thomas potentially returning to the New Orleans Saints offense in a few weeks. Could he boost the Saints or hurt them?

The New Orleans Saints have played through a flurry of injuries before limping into the bye at 3-2. Fortunately this week, New Orleans had key players returning from injured reserve. Then again, one player may still be a couple of weeks away from practicing and could help boost the struggling Saints offense — that player is, Michael Thomas.

Since the beginning of Saints Training Camp, the All-Pro wide receiver has been out of the lineup after a June ankle surgery to repair the torn ligaments from Week 1 in the 2020 season.

When Thomas returns, can he increase the production of an inconsistent Saints' receiving corps and the passing attack?

Credit: USA TODAY SPORTS

Saints Offensive Rankings

After five weeks of play, the Saints are ranked 31st in passing yards (169.4 yards/gm) and ranked 9th (125.8 yds/gm) in rushing yards. According to Pro Football Reference, the 13th-ranked 2007 New Orleans Saints offense was the lowest-ranked unit in the Sean Payton era. The 2005 Saints were the lowest-ranked at No. 31 for the entire season, and Mike Ditka's 1997 team was ranked 30th.

However, the Saints' offense can be explosive with Winston under center. He has passed for 892 yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 108.1 quarterback rating. Reports have Thomas possibly returning to practice within the next couple of weeks. With this in mind, how will he fit into the Saints offense with Winston as their signal-caller?

Michael Thomas’ Record-Breaking Day | NFL 2019 Highlights

Credit: USA Today Sports

Michael Thomas Gives Saints Slight Boost?

Michael Thomas is one the best wide receivers in the league - when fully healthy. Since entering the league, Michael Thomas has racked up close to 6,000 receiving yards. The NFL record-setting wideout has been highly productive, with 510 receptions since he arrived in 2016.

If you asked me, do I believe Thomas will give the Saints offense a boost?

Yes — a slight bit. Why?

The Saints' offense has many unanswered questions and inconsistencies that Sean Payton must address.

Could Michael Thomas ease some of the passing woes? Of course, he can.

My primary questions are if Jameis Winston could consistently and accurately get him the football? In the end, having the experience of one of the best receivers in the business inside of a thin wide receiver's room could definitely raise the Saints' offensive stock upon his return.

*This article was written by guest writer and contributor Logan Graffia.

Read More Saints Coverage: