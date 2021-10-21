Report: Saints Make Preliminary Inquiry on Colts' Marlon Mack

Per Josina Anderson of USA Today Sports, the Saints are one of several teams to inquire about Colts running back Marlon Mack.

According to a Thursday morning report by USA Today's Josina Anderson, the Saints are one of several teams to ask about Colts running back Marlon Mack. Her report says that the Chiefs, 49ers, Saints, and Panthers have all made preliminary inquiries about Mack over the past few weeks.

New Orleans had a major hit to their backfield with Tony Jones Jr. being lost in the game against the Giants. He was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and cannot return until Week 8 at the earliest for the team's home game against the Buccaneers.

The Saints signed Devine Ozigbo off the Jaguars practice squad while also adding Ryquell Armstead to the team's practice squad after a tryout. New Orleans also recently added veteran Lamar Miller to their practice squad this week, and we'll have to see how things shape up for the team for Week 7's matchup against the Seahawks.

Depending on how quickly Miller picks things up, he could be someone that gets added as an elevation for Monday night. Ozigbo appeared in 7 snaps for their game against Washington, while using Dwayne Washington in 2.

The interest for Mack is intriguing, as he certainly would fit the mold of a Sean Payton offense. He had two really strong campaigns in 2018 and 2019, but suffered a season-ending injury in 2020 after just appearing in one game. Inquiries are one thing, as they happen often, so we'll see if anything transpires from this or if New Orleans stays put with what they have.

Read More Saints News