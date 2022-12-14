No matter what the records are, you can count on the the Saints (4-9) and Falcons (5-8) game to produce tons of pettiness. These two long-time rivals meet on Sunday in the Superdome in a rematch of Week 1, which was a game that saw New Orleans rally from behind to steal an early victory that gave us all a false sense of hope. Things have drastically changed for Dennis Allen's since that season-opening win, and the team is 13 games deep into the year and has yet to win back-to-back games. Here's a few things we're watching for as we get closer to the game.

What to Watch For

REINFORCEMENTS: It's undoubtedly at the 'too little, too late' stage of the season, even if the Saints are mathematically still alive for the division. However, the team is aiming to get back at least three key players this week in Erik McCoy (eligible to return from IR), Marshon Lattimore, and Pete Werner. Lattimore has been out an extended amount of time due to a lacerated kidney and rib issues. We'll see how potential returns will affect the lineup for New Orleans, and a McCoy return could help reinvigorate a very suboptimal rushing attack.

HOW NEW ORLEANS RESPONDS: There's no quit in the team, even if the odds are stacked against them. Key leaders are certainly keeping their spirits high, and this is always about finishing strong. Division games do count for double, in a sense, and maybe the Saints can piece things together here to potentially spoil it for some others. These games are also important to Dennis Allen's future, even if that future is very much in question.

BRIGHT SPOTS, RECORDS: Chris Olave is just 251 yards away from setting the franchise's rookie receiving record that is currently held by Michael Thomas from the 2016 season. Cam Jordan is also 3 sacks away (112.5) from becoming the team's all-time sack leader, and a good outing against the Falcons would be a fitting way for him to get the record. There's also things to build off of, and seeing more out of players like Rashid Shaheed and Trevor Penning will be things to keep an eye on.

Read More Saints News