Saints Most Pleasant Surprises in 2022

It's safe to say that the 2022 New Orleans Saints have been an infuriating disappointment. The Saints were picked by many to be a playoff team and strong contender in the NFC South. Instead, the team has bumbled their way to a 4-9 record and all but out of postseason competition.

The list of disappointments is extensive. However, it hasn't been all bad. Rookie first-round WR Chris Olave looks like a potential stud. Second-year LB Pete Werner was having a Pro Bowl season before going down with an ankle injury. Veteran defenders Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis continue to play at a high level. Undrafted rookie WR Rashid Shaheed looks more impressive each week and could be a major contributor in 2023.

Strong play is expected from Jordan and Davis. Olave and Werner are high draft picks, so big contributions were also expected from them. Shaheed has emerged from obscurity since mid-season, but was still used sparingly for several games.

Here are some other New Orleans players that little was expected from this year, but have turned out to be among the team’s biggest bright spots.

Alontae Taylor, CB

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens receiver Demarcus Robinson (10). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Many raised an eyebrow when the Saints used a second-round choice on the relatively unknown Taylor out of Tennessee. After a solid training camp, he'd spend a month on injured reserve following only 19 defensive snaps over the first two weeks.

Injuries to corners Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby thrust Taylor into a starting role upon his return. He responded with outstanding performances.

Despite seeing heavy targets, Taylor has allowed less than 51% completion percentage. He leads the defense with 7 passes broken up and has yet to surrender a touchdown in man coverage.

Taylor is an extremely physical defender, which has drawn some flags. He's also a fluid athlete with outstanding instincts who's proven he can stay with the league's best wideouts.

The Saints have been inconsistent on defense all season. One of the unit's most consistent players has turned out to be Taylor, who was their most scrutinized draft choice.

Juwan Johnson, TE

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs for a touchdown past Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nineteen NFL tight ends had better individual production than the Saints entire tight end unit in 2021. After doing nothing to bolster the position last offseason, similar results were expected.

Third-year TE Juwan Johnson not only surpassed expectations, but has emerged as one of the team’s most reliable targets. Johnson has 31 receptions for 349 yards and a team-high 5 touchdowns, numbers that surpass his combined total from his first two years.

A converted wideout, Johnson's athleticism and route skills make him a mismatch for most linebackers. His 6'4" and 231-Lb. frame present a major challenge for most defensive backs. Johnson's improvement as an in-line blocker has allowed him to stay on the field in all situations, increasing his effectiveness as a receiver.

Outside of Olave, the Saints have gotten very little production from the wideout spot until Shaheed over the last few games. Johnson's development has kept the team from being completely stagnant in the passing game, also opening up the field for Olave.

Kaden Elliss, LB

Rams running back Cam Akers (3) is stuffed by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

There was a lot of concern about the depth of the Saints linebackers behind Davis and Werner coming into the year. It's still a thin position, but fourth-year LB Kaden Elliss has exploded this season to give the team another high-quality defender.

Elliss had been a solid special teams contributor over his first three years, but had seen only limited defensive action. Werner's ankle injury has sidelined him for four games, but gave Elliss a chance to shine.

The 27-year-old Elliss has 4.5 sacks, 6 QB hits, a forced fumble, and 3 tackles for loss among 60 total stops this season. All are career best numbers, but also among the team’s leaders despite not seeing extensive action until Week 9. A terrific downhill defender, Elliss has also improved his coverage skills.

Demario Davis is in his eleventh season. Rookie fifth-round pick D'Marco Jackson is an unknown commodity after spending all year on injured reserve. A pending free agent, Elliss has made himself a top offseason priority for the Saints because of his surprising improvement.

Cesar Ruiz, G

New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz (51). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, most wanted the Saints to cut ties with Ruiz after a putrid 2021 campaign.

Instead, Ruiz has emerged as the most consistent player on an offensive line that's had their struggles in 2022. He's been a durable performer on an injury-ravaged unit, playing every offensive snap for 22 consecutive games. More impressive has been his night-and-day improvement from the player we saw struggle greatly in 2021.

Ruiz has been a mauler as a run blocker, but has solidified his pass protection. The most noticeable improvement in his game has been his footwork, allowing him to overwhelm defenders with a combination of leverage, better technique, a raw strength.

Thought to be the weakest link on the offensive line entering the year, Ruiz has instead been the unit's best and most versatile performer. Just 23, Ruiz shed his ''draft bust'' label and has been perhaps the NFL's most improved player in 2022.