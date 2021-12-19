NFL Top 5 Power Rankings - Week 15

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 15
The news networks have had whirlwind discussions about COVID-19 outbreaks and the implications on this week's football games. Games have been postponed to Tuesday to give players time to rest and recover from the Corona Virus,
The virus has hit the Saints multiple times, and now Coach Sean Payton is out with COVID-19 for the second time. New Orleans meet the Buccaneers this week and are double-digit underdogs. This game is a must-win for the Saints as the Bucs are close to clinching the NFC South. The Saints have dominated the division the past four seasons.
New Orleans will face Tampa Bay without Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead, but more importantly, without head coach Sean Payton. Playoff hopes for the Saints are still alive, but can Alvin Kamara carry the team again this week?
Here are your NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 15 as new number one takes the throne.
1. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals keep trading places as the top team, but the Packers take the throne after a 40-35 win over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers had a spectacular game throwing for 341 yards, four touchdowns, and not a single interception.
Aaron Jones is also looking healthier just in time for their playoff push. Green Bay currently sits at 10-3 atop the NFC.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Also sitting at 10-3 are Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. The Bucs have put together a couple of nice wins lately, and some of their key contributors are starting to get hot. Leonard Fournette had another big game with 113 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Chris Godwin had 105 yards receiving on ten catches.
Tampa Bay has been flying under the radar, which is crazy to think about the defending champs. They are still dangerous and the team to beat heading into the playoffs.
3. Arizona Cardinals
The New England Patriots remain at number 4 coming off of their bye week. New England looks to have returned to their steady winning ways by winning seven games in a row. What makes it even more impressive is that they’re doing it with a rookie quarterback and a lack of offensive weapons.
Read More
The Patriots’ rebuild has been on fast-forward this year, and New England looks like a legit playoff team.
4. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots remain at number 4 coming off of their bye week. New England looks to have returned to their steady winning ways by winning 7 games in a row. What makes it even more impressive is that they’re doing it with a rookie quarterback and a lack of offensive weapons.
The Patriots’ rebuild has been put on "fast forward" this year as New England looks like a legit playoff team.
5. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs sit at number 5 after demolishing the NFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders 48-9. The offense appears to have found their high-scoring ways by putting up five total touchdowns, two passing, and three rushing.
The defense also helped out with a fumble recovered for a touchdown at the game's beginning. Kansas City is gaining momentum for the playoffs.
18. New Orleans Saints
After going winless in November, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Jets 30-9. Taysom Hill had a positive game with 175 yards passing and another 73 yards rushing.
Alvin Kamara returned after missing several games and nearly had 150 offensive yards. New Orleans isn’t entirely out of their slump yet. However, they still need to overcome some critical injuries if they want to make the playoffs.
The most significant blow is to be without their leader and head coach Sean Payton who has COVID-19 for a second time. Prayers are with you, Coach Payton. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will be interim head coach and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will call the plays.
The Saints take on the Buccaneers in a divisional matchup on NBC and Peacock tonight at 7:00 PM CT Kickoff is expected at 7:20 PM CT. New Orleans area fans can also listen live WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM.
Saints-Bucs Coverage From the Week
- Saints Activate TE Adam Trautman, Place TE Garrett Griffin on IR
- Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 15
- Sean Payton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for Bucs Game
- BLEAV in Saints: Can New Orleans Knock Off Tampa?
- Saints Final Injury Report for Week 15
- Saints Pass Defense vs. Buccaneers Passing Attack
- Saints Run Defense vs. Buccaneers Rushing Attack
- Saints Passing Attack vs. Buccaneers Pass Defense
- First Look: Saints vs. Buccaneers
- Saints Passing Attack vs. Buccaneers Pass Defense
- Saints and the NFC Playoff Picture: Week 15
- Inside Week 15: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Buccaneers Run Defense
- Saints' Easop Winston: A Secret Weapon for the Stretch Run?