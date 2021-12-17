Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Saints Final Injury Report for Week 15

    We take one last look at the Saints and player availability going into Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers.
    Author:

    In addition to being without Sean Payton, the Saints are going to be without two key players on their offensive line when they take on the Bucs on Sunday night. Here's a look at how the final injury report of Week 15 looks for New Orleans.

    OUT: Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Garrett Griffin (hamstring)

    QUESTIONABLE: Kaden Elliss (hamstring), Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring)

    Read More

    Mark Ingram returned to practice on Friday after being on the COVID-19 Reserve List. He spoke with the media, saying that he didn't have any illness at all, feeling like it was a postnasal drip. He had to wait the full 10 days to return.

    Meanwhile, Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (toe) do not carry injury designations going into the game, but Davenport was limited on Friday. Pete Werner (elbow) also does not carry a designation, and was full at practice.

    In addition to Armstead and Ramczyk not being spotted at the open portion of practice, Malcolm Jenkins was also among them. That means he might be on another list, so we'll see how things play out.

    Read More Saints News

    USATSI_17083173_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints Friday Injury Report: Week 15

    18 seconds ago
    USATSI_17324489_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints Sean Payton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for Bucs Game

    2 hours ago
    f9a7e19d70801c283f42060b2b9d89464bd084e0ce3ca06d3569b3c216a8f52f7b421487583c8cf04a01eb0fec4b38a0bf7d0596a28055567774a2191aac857b
    Podcasts

    Podcast: How Do the Saints Beat the Bucs?

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17083570_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 15: Saints Run Defense vs. Buccaneers Rushing Attack

    8 hours ago
    Ryan Ramczyk
    News

    Saints Thursday Injury Report: Week 15

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_15180398_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints vs. Buccaneers: First Look at Week 15's Matchup

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_15180094_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 15: Saints Passing Attack vs. Buccaneers Pass Defense

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17346093_168388561_lowres
    News

    Week 15: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

    Dec 15, 2021