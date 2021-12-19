Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 15

Saints News Network's Fantasy Analyst Brendan Boylan looks at members of the Black and Gold to start and sit in Week 15.

Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit' em returns for the 2021 Season as I provide you with weekly advice regarding members of the Black and Gold.

Follow along throughout the year to dominate your fantasy leagues and earn bragging rights at home, in the office, or amongst your friends!

Below are Saints News Network's Saints Fantasy Football Start 'em or Sit 'em for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season.

Start 'em: QB Taysom Hill (Projection via SI Betting: 23.44 Fantasy Points)

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Even with "mallet finger" on his throwing hand, Saints do-it-all offensive playmaker and now starting quarterback Taysom Hill is a must start for the fantasy playoffs. Hill, who has started back-to-back weeks for New Orleans, is averaging 23.48 points per week as a starter in 2021 after averaging a shade lower as a starter a year ago with 21.55 points per week.

Going against the 27th ranked fantasy defense against opposing quarterbacks looks like a favorable matchup on paper for Hill. Still, concerns about his injury and lack of receiving weapons may have you questioning whether or not to start him this week.

Hill's finger has clearly bothered him since the injury and almost caused a turnover last week against the Jets as the ball fell out of his hands, but it has never been no. 7's passing abilities that have made him a must-have in fantasy; it has been and will remain his rushing ability.

Rushing stats alone, Hill has collected 29.4 fantasy points as a starting quarterback, breaking out to nearly 15 points per game. Most owners would take that happily from a RB1 week in and week out.

This week, Hill may face a difficult task against the defending champions, but owners have to trust his legs will lead them to victory in the fantasy playoffs. Taysom is a top-10 quarterback for me this week.

Sit 'em: Mark Ingram II (Projection via SI Betting: 2.58 Fantasy Points)

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (14) evades the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Pierre Desir (29) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 8, Mark Ingram returned to New Orleans, leading the "Who Dat" chant inside the Superdome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, life has looked drastically different for the Saints because of injuries and COVID-19. Ingram, who returned to practice Friday, was on the reserve/COVID list himself, which cost him last week's matchup with the Jets.

Fortunately for the Saints, Alvin Kamara returned to the lineup, and Ingram's presence was not too sorely missed. However, unfortunately for Ingram fantasy owners, Kamara's return marks the return of Ingram to your bench.

Ingram was one of the hottest names on the waiver wire after Kamara's knee injury, which knocked him out for four games and delivered the former Heisman winner. Ingram scored 15+ points twice (Tennessee and Philadelphia) in PPR leagues during that stretch. He was proving to be a quality RB2 in the absence of his running mate.

But all good runs come to an end... For Ingram, returning to New Orleans has been a dream come true, and he will likely end his career in the black and gold in the coming years. However, Ingram is no longer a strong fantasy starter with Kamara healthy and ready to go.

Ingram is super valuable to what the Saints do offensively and maintaining a strong locker room culture but is not valuable in your starting line-up this week and for the weeks to come.

