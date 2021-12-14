Saints' Easop Winston: A Secret Weapon for the Stretch Run?

After some success in his NFL debut, could unheralded WR/KR Easop Winston Jr. be in line for a bigger role with New Orleans?

New Orleans Saints WR/KR Deonte Harris is suspended for two more games by the league because of an offseason DUI arrest. Harris leads the Saints with 523 receiving yards on 31 receptions, second on the team. He's also one of the NFL's most dangerous kick returners.

Harris has averaged 11.2 yards per punt return and 23.5 on kickoffs. His explosive open field ability makes him a scoring threat from anywhere on the field. He can change the momentum of a game on special teams. Harris is also an underrated route runner on a New Orleans offense lacking in weapons.

The Saints offense relies on the versatile talents of RB Alvin Kamara, the bruising rushing style of Taysom Hill, and the skills of a top-tier offensive line. Without Harris, New Orleans desperately needs another playmaker if they are to make a playoff push.

Harris was an undrafted rookie in 2019 who earned All-Pro honors as a kick returner in his first season. The answer for replacing him during his suspension might come the same way.

EASOP WINSTON JR., WR/KR

Easop Winston Jr. of the New Orleans Saints returns a punt against the Jets. Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK © Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Winston was promoted from the practice squad for Sunday's win over the New York Jets. It was the first game action of his NFL career. He played just seven offensive snaps against the Jets, catching one pass for five yards.

Winston's bigger contribution came on special teams. He averaged 13.5 yards on four punt returns.

Winston also drew a catch interference penalty on a second quarter punt that set up the Saints near midfield. The good field position fueled a 54-yard touchdown drive that gave New Orleans a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

An 18-yard punt return at the end of the third quarter, Winston's longest of the day, again put the Saints at midfield. New Orleans responded with a 31-yard drive for a field goal that gave them a two score lead in the fourth quarter.

Ready for a Bigger Role?

Easop Winston Jr. of the New Orleans Saints, runs with the ball after catching a punt © Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Easop Winston went undrafted in 2020 despite a productive collegiate career at Washington State. He was signed by the Los Angeles Rams after the draft, but was cut from a crowded receiver position to preseason. The Saints signed him to a futures contract after the 2020 season. He'd been on the practice squad for the first 12 games after a solid training camp.

Winston had 137 receptions for 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns in two years at Washington State. His 85 catches for 970 yards in 2019 were second on the team and fourth in the PAC-12. He had a team-high 11 touchdowns in 2019.

Unlike Deonte Harris, Winston doesn't have blazing speed. Similar to Harris, the 5'11" and 192-Lb. Winston is an undersized receiver with terrific open field running skills. He has outstanding vision and the lethal quickness to get to open space.

As a route runner, Winston excels on quick slants and screens. He was terrific at picking up yards after the catch in college and always fights through first contact. The same vision and open field running skills he exhibits as a punt returner could prove to be a valuable tool for the Saints offense.

New Orleans (6-7) travels to face defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (10-3) this Sunday. The Buccaneers have a defense that ranks third against the run, but just 24th against the pass.

Even with studs along their offensive line and the talents of Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill, the Saints may have a hard time running the ball against Tampa Bay. New Orleans has had difficulty sustaining a passing attack in 2021.

Easop Winston isn't the receiver that All-Pro WR Michael Thomas, or even Deonte Harris, is. However, Winston could be a secret weapon that could make a game-changing play as a returner or underrated contribution as a receiver if the Saints are to upset NFC South rival Tampa Bay.

