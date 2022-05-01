This draft class was pretty deep, as evidenced by the amount of the undrafted rookie free agents the Saints officially added on Sunday.

The Saints officially announced the addition of 17 undrafted rookie free agents on Sunday. Here's a look at who they've signed to help fill out their 90-man roster.

Offense

RUNNING BACK (1): Abram Smith, Oregon

WIDE RECEIVER (2): Rashid Shaheed, Weber State; Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State

TIGHT END (1): Lucas Krull, Pittsburgh

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN (4): Sage Doxtater, New Mexico State; Derek Schweiger, Iowa State; Lewis Kidd, Montana State; Eric Wilson, Penn State

Per reports, Smith got $222,000 in guaranteed money, while Shaheed got $220,000. Lewis Kidd was given $10,000.

Defense

DEFENSIVE BACK (4): DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech; Smoke Monday, Auburn; Vincent Gray, Michigan; Jack Koerner, Iowa

LINEBACKER (3): Joel Dublanko, Cincinatti; Nephi Sewell, Utah; Isaiah Pryor, Notre Dame

SPECIAL TEAMS (2): Daniel Whalen, Punter, UC Davis; John Parker Romo, Kicker, Virginia Tech

Smoke Monday got $120,000 guaranteed, which is the only one we've learned of from the defensive side.

We'll provide a further breakdown of the signings, and we'll undoubtedly have to pay attention where these moves put the Saints from a roster perspective as they seemingly filled out their roster.

CAMP TRYOUTS: We know of three reported tryouts coming for rookie minicamp, which includes Alabama A&M wide receiver Dee Anderson, Jackson State safety C.J. Holmes, and Villanova defensive lineman Malik Fisher.

