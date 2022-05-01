Saints Announce Addition of 17 Undrafted Rookies
The Saints officially announced the addition of 17 undrafted rookie free agents on Sunday. Here's a look at who they've signed to help fill out their 90-man roster.
Offense
RUNNING BACK (1): Abram Smith, Oregon
WIDE RECEIVER (2): Rashid Shaheed, Weber State; Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State
TIGHT END (1): Lucas Krull, Pittsburgh
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN (4): Sage Doxtater, New Mexico State; Derek Schweiger, Iowa State; Lewis Kidd, Montana State; Eric Wilson, Penn State
Per reports, Smith got $222,000 in guaranteed money, while Shaheed got $220,000. Lewis Kidd was given $10,000.
Defense
DEFENSIVE BACK (4): DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech; Smoke Monday, Auburn; Vincent Gray, Michigan; Jack Koerner, Iowa
LINEBACKER (3): Joel Dublanko, Cincinatti; Nephi Sewell, Utah; Isaiah Pryor, Notre Dame
SPECIAL TEAMS (2): Daniel Whalen, Punter, UC Davis; John Parker Romo, Kicker, Virginia Tech
Smoke Monday got $120,000 guaranteed, which is the only one we've learned of from the defensive side.
We'll provide a further breakdown of the signings, and we'll undoubtedly have to pay attention where these moves put the Saints from a roster perspective as they seemingly filled out their roster.
CAMP TRYOUTS: We know of three reported tryouts coming for rookie minicamp, which includes Alabama A&M wide receiver Dee Anderson, Jackson State safety C.J. Holmes, and Villanova defensive lineman Malik Fisher.
