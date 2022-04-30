Skip to main content

Jameis Winston Graduates from Florida State University

On Saturday, New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelors of Science in Sociology.

On Saturday, New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelors of Science in Sociology.

Winston, who won a National Championship and Heisman trophy during his time in Tallahassee, FL, walked across the stages amongst his peers Saturday morning. The 28-year old pointed to the sky with both hands as his name was announced and earned a loud cheer from the crowd at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Jameis elected to forgo his senior campaign with the Seminoles to enter the NFL Draft. In 2017, he confirmed that he took online classes during the NFL offseason in the spring and summer to earn his degree.

Winston earned his degree not only for himself but also to honor his mother.

"I'm taking classes right now. I'm focusing on graduating college. That's a big accomplishment... I've got to get my mama that degree. How many of you are going to get your mama that degree?"

Jameis Winston on taking online classes in 2017

The Seminole legend was among nearly 7,200 graduates: (5,560 bachelor's degrees, 1,373 master's degrees, and 230 doctoral degrees) expected to be handed out this weekend at Florida State University, with President Richard McCullough presiding over all five ceremonies.

Jameis Winston totaled 7,964 Passing Yards in his colligate career, tossing 65 touchdowns to 28 interceptions. In 2013, he was awarded the Heisman Trophy and the ACC player of the year honors.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his final season at Florida State, he led the Seminoles to the National Championship and earned the BCS National Championship MVP honor.

The seven-year NFL veteran is entering his third season in New Orleans after posting a 5-2 record as a starter a year ago before tearing his ACL against the team that drafted him, Tampa Bay.

Winston's recovery has progressed well, and he is expected to be ready for Training Camp his summer. Jameis recently signed a two-year contract extension with New Orleans for an estimated $28M.

Read More Saints News

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

In This Article (2)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Florida State Seminoles
Florida State Seminoles

USATSI_17839228_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Draft Grade, Thoughts on Saints Draft Pick D'Marco Jackson

By John Hendrix18 minutes ago
USATSI_17839203_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Appalachian State's D'Marco Jackson Selected at 161st Overall

By John Hendrix1 hour ago
USATSI_18170735_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day 3: Where Do the Saints Pick and What Could They Do?

By John Hendrix6 hours ago
USATSI_17204139_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Draft Grades: Saints Pick Alontae Taylor at 49th

By John Hendrix16 hours ago
USATSI_17156416_168388561_lowres
News

Watch: Saints Drafting CB Alontae Taylor

By Kyle T. Mosley18 hours ago
USATSI_17606884_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor Selected at 49th Overall

By John Hendrix19 hours ago
Penning and Olave
NFL Draft

Dennis Allen on Olave and Penning: 'They're Saints,' 'Tough, Smart, Competitive'

By Kyle T. Mosley23 hours ago
USATSI_18170291_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft: Day 2 Targets

By Bob RoseApr 29, 2022