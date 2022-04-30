Jameis Winston Graduates from Florida State University

On Saturday, New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelors of Science in Sociology.

Winston, who won a National Championship and Heisman trophy during his time in Tallahassee, FL, walked across the stages amongst his peers Saturday morning. The 28-year old pointed to the sky with both hands as his name was announced and earned a loud cheer from the crowd at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Jameis elected to forgo his senior campaign with the Seminoles to enter the NFL Draft. In 2017, he confirmed that he took online classes during the NFL offseason in the spring and summer to earn his degree.

Winston earned his degree not only for himself but also to honor his mother.

"I'm taking classes right now. I'm focusing on graduating college. That's a big accomplishment... I've got to get my mama that degree. How many of you are going to get your mama that degree?" Jameis Winston on taking online classes in 2017

The Seminole legend was among nearly 7,200 graduates: (5,560 bachelor's degrees, 1,373 master's degrees, and 230 doctoral degrees) expected to be handed out this weekend at Florida State University, with President Richard McCullough presiding over all five ceremonies.

Jameis Winston totaled 7,964 Passing Yards in his colligate career, tossing 65 touchdowns to 28 interceptions. In 2013, he was awarded the Heisman Trophy and the ACC player of the year honors.

In his final season at Florida State, he led the Seminoles to the National Championship and earned the BCS National Championship MVP honor.

The seven-year NFL veteran is entering his third season in New Orleans after posting a 5-2 record as a starter a year ago before tearing his ACL against the team that drafted him, Tampa Bay.

Winston's recovery has progressed well, and he is expected to be ready for Training Camp his summer. Jameis recently signed a two-year contract extension with New Orleans for an estimated $28M.

