Pro-Bowl Safety and New Orleans Native Tyrann Mathieu reportedly agrees to deal to join his hometown team.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former All Pro-Bowl Safety Tyrann Mathieu has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints. Mathieu, 29, is a New Orleans native and was an All-American at nearby Louisiana State University before being drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

After meeting with Mathieu in April, New Orleans aggressively pushed for the "Honey Badger" following the 2022 NFL Draft. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter., after failing to land a safety in the draft, the team re-opened their talks with Mathieu, making a strong push to add him to the roster.

Dec 3, 2011; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers defensive back Tyrann Mathieu (7) reacts after a long punt return against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the 2011 SEC championship game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis dropped hints during his media availability following the 2022 NFL Draft, stating the team had one more position the team must address and that the media could probably guess which position.

Mathieu and the Saints retained mutual interest throughout the off-season, including a meeting at the team's training facility in Metairie, LA. New Orleans will undoubtedly cherish the addition of Mathieu after losing both their starting safeties from a season ago. The NFL veteran provides experience and playmaking ability to a talented and youthful defensive backfield and should immediately impact the field and with the fan base.

Mathieu has proven to be the ultimate playmaker during his NFL career, totaling 610 tackles, ten sacks, 26 interceptions, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and three defensive touchdowns.

Those statistics have earned him three first-team All-Pro selections and three trips to the Pro-Bowl. He also won a Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

