We'll soon know how the Saints 2022 season plays out when the NFL releases the schedule on May 12.

You can start making arrangements to go see the Saints play in 2022 soon. The NFL announced on Thursday afternoon that the full schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT. Furthermore, we'll know for sure who New Orleans plays internationally on Wednesday, May 4.

The press release also stated that select games will be announced during the week of May 9, and that teams will be able to announce their first home game opponent an hour before the schedule drops on Thursday. Per the NFL, individual game tickets will go on sale once each game is announced.

As a reminder, here's how the Saints opponents look going into the new season.

Home: NFC South (Falcons, Panthers, Bucs), Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Vikings, Raiders

Away: NFC South (Falcons, Panthers, Bucs), Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers, Eagles

