Skip to main content

NFL Schedule Drops on May 12

We'll soon know how the Saints 2022 season plays out when the NFL releases the schedule on May 12.

You can start making arrangements to go see the Saints play in 2022 soon. The NFL announced on Thursday afternoon that the full schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT. Furthermore, we'll know for sure who New Orleans plays internationally on Wednesday, May 4.

The press release also stated that select games will be announced during the week of May 9, and that teams will be able to announce their first home game opponent an hour before the schedule drops on Thursday. Per the NFL, individual game tickets will go on sale once each game is announced.

As a reminder, here's how the Saints opponents look going into the new season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Home: NFC South (Falcons, Panthers, Bucs), Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Vikings, Raiders

Away: NFC South (Falcons, Panthers, Bucs), Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers, Eagles

Read More Saints News

New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium
News

Report: Vikings In Play for Saints' International Home Game

By John Hendrix2 hours ago
USATSI_17203319_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Drake London and Treylon Burks

By Bob Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_10806191_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Where the Saints Pick in Each Round of the NFL Draft

By John Hendrix7 hours ago
Alvin Kamara
NFL Draft

Looking Back at the Saints Draft Pick Trades Since 2010

By John Hendrix22 hours ago
USATSI_17494329_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Georgia Linebackers

By Bob RoseApr 20, 2022
USATSI_17465004_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints and WR Jarvis Landry to Meet

By Bob RoseApr 19, 2022
USATSI_17035303_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Safety

By Bob RoseApr 19, 2022
USATSI_17429757_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Mock Draft 2.0: Three-Round Fiesta

By John HendrixApr 19, 2022