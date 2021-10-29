Podcast: BLEAV in Saints Talks Seahawks Game, Previews Bucs

The latest BLEAV in Saints podcast previews the Saints and Bucs matchup on Halloween, but not after talking about the big road win against the Seahawks.

The Saints play host to the Buccaneers on Halloween in Week 8 as America's Game of the Week on FOX. For this season, I've teamed up with the BLEAV Podcast Network to produce BLEAV in Saints alongside 10-year NFL veteran wide receiver Terrance Copper.

Our latest episode recaps the team's big win in Seattle on Monday Night Football and previews the game against the Bucs. We talk about the woes at wide receiver, how the defense has become a true identity for Sean Payton's squad, and what the potential impact will be getting Mark Ingram back. You can check out the embedded episode below.

Additionally, you can find the direct link to our show here. We can also be found on Apple and Spotify. Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!

