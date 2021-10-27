Ken Crawley, Lil'Jordan Humphrey Test Positive for COVID

The Saints have two players who are going on the reserve list after testing positive for COVID-19.

As the Saints gear up for a huge NFC South matchup with the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, there's two players who are in jeopardy of being out of the lineup for the game due to COVID-19. Defensive back Ken Crawley and wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey landed on the reserve list Wednesday after testing positive.

Crawley was designated to return from injured reserve today, so he will get added to the active roster once he gets off the COVID-19/Reserve List. The Saints did not practice on Wednesday, and it's unclear as to who else could potentially be affected here as close contacts. However, it's something we'll have to pay close attention to as the week progresses.

Humphrey is known more for being a run-blocking presence, and he logged 17 snaps against the Seahawks on Monday night. The receiver group continues to be depleted, and it leaves a lot to the imagination.

