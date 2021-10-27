Week 8: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Saints list six players on their first injury report of Week 8, which is an estimation due to the team not holding an actual practice session on Wednesday.

The Saints did not practice on Wednesday, but are expected to do a bit more work on Saturday due to their travel plans from Seattle following Week 7's win. So, today's injury report is a simulated one, listing players and their status based on their estimation.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Taysom Hill (concussion), Deonte Harris (hamstring), Dwayne Washington (neck), Andrus Peat (pectoral), Payton Turner (calf)

FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand)

We're expecting Andrus Peat to go on season-ending injured reserve due to the injury suffered on Monday night, and what's going to be most interesting to pay attention to as the week progresses is the availability of Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris. Both of those players are needed in a bad way to help the offense, and their absences have been extremely noticeable.

