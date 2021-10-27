Report: Mark Ingram Traded to Saints for Reunion

Mark Ingram is back where it all started in New Orleans after being traded by the Texans, according to a report by NFL Network.

The Saints were one of the teams expected to be active ahead of the NFL's trade deadline next Tuesday, and they've made a move with the Texans to address a position of need. According to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Texans are sending running back Mark Ingram back to where it all started in New Orleans.

Pelissero notes that details of the trade are still being worked out to be finalized, but it's expected to involve late-round future picks. The move makes a lot of sense for the Saints, as Alvin Kamara has been shouldering a heavy workload without Tony Jones Jr. in the lineup. Jones Jr. is still on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and the familiarity of Ingram should help the offense a lot.

Ingram and Kamara were an extremely likable one-two punch for the Saints, and due to some mishaps, Ingram was lost to the Ravens in free agency. Ingram has made the most of his time in Houston, showing that he can still shoulder a hefty workload. This should be a tremendous boost for the Saints in more ways than one.

