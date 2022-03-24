New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Team Up for Tornado Relief

The Saints and Pelicans team up to assist tornado victims in St. Bernard Parish, the Lowre Ninth Ward and greater New Orleans area.

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team up to help the citizens affected by the recent tornado that hit New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward and St. Bernard parish areas.

In an endeavor to support the continuing response to deadly tornadoes that hit the St. Bernard Parish, Lower Ninth Ward, and the greater New Orleans area heavily, both teams are partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank and WDSU.

The relief effort will host a donation drive for citizens affected by the storm on March 22, 2022. Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie is the donation site.

Several large donation bins will be place outside starting on Friday, March 25 at 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM CT.

Members of the Black and Gold community are encouraged drive by and donate the following items:

Cleaning & Cleanup Supplies

Gloves

Tarps

Contractor trash bags

Rakes

Shovels

Protective eyewear

Non-Perishable Food Items

Jefferson Parish Sherriff's Officer will maintain flow of traffic to and from the highway flowing from Airline Drive onto Tom Benson Way.

Monetary donations and sign up to volunteer for Second Harvest Food Bank is available at: no-hunger.org.

