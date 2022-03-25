Backup QB Options for New Orleans Behind Jameis Winston

The Saints have had to use backup quarterbacks in 20 games over the last three seasons. Are they comfortable with the options currently on the roster, or will they make a move to bring in a seasoned veteran to sit behind Jameis Winston?

The New Orleans Saints avoided a desperate situation at quarterback when they re-signed Jameis Winston to a two-year contract. While a sigh of relief was let out was let out by the collective fan base, the questions at quarterback are far from over for the franchise.

One major question is whether Winston can be the long-term answer at the position. It’s a question that could be partially answered if the Saints spend a first-round pick on a quarterback in next month's draft.

Another issue facing the team is depth at the position. Winston missed the last 10 games of last season with a knee injury. The Saints would wind up starting 4 different quarterbacks in 2021. It's the first time that’s happened since 1997 and 1998, during the horrific tenure of head coach Mike Ditka.

Winston's rehab has reportedly gone well and he should be on track to be a full go by training camp. Who backs him up is still an important issue the team needs to answer. Remember that the Saints had to use a backup for nine games in 2019 and 2020 because of injuries to starter Drew Brees.

Taysom Hill could definitely be a solution, especially if Winston should miss an extended period again. Hill has gone 7-2 as a starter over the last two seasons. However, the passing game continues to be limited with Hill behind center. He is most effective when his athleticism and versatility are used in multiple positions.

Veteran QB Trevor Siemian, 0-4 as a starter for the Saints last season, was signed by the Chicago Bears. With Siemian no longer an option, New Orleans may bring in someone else with NFL starting experience to sit behind Winston.

In-House Answers

New Orleans Saints QB Ian Book. Credit: Nola.com

Ian Book

Blake Bortles

When Covid sidelined both Hill and Siemian for a late season game against Miami, rookie fourth-round pick Ian Book was pressed into action.

Book was in an impossible situation while trying to guide a team missing 23 players because of injuries or Covid protocols. He had just 135 yards in the 20-3 loss to the Dolphins, throwing 2 interceptions and getting sacked 8 times.

Book has decent athleticism but just average arm strength. He’s also a competitive player who was a proven winner at Notre Dame. After an NFL baptism by fire and a full offseason in the offense, Book could be a viable backup solution.

The Saints added seven-year veteran QB Blake Bortles to the roster late last year. They re-signed him to a Reserve/Futures Deal after the season. The third overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bortles started 76 games for Jacksonville between 2014 and 2018.

Bortles is a big and strong-armed passer. He was just 26-50 as a starter for the Jaguars, but managed to lead them to the 2018 AFC Championship Game. He’s served as a backup with the Rams and Packers before joining the Saints last year.

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton (34 - Bears)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (39 - Washington)

Dalton has had the most career success of the most logical candidates that the Saints could turn to. He was 50-26-1 as a starter for Cincinnati between 2011 and 2015, leading the Bengals to 5 playoff appearances.

Since 2016, Dalton is just 27-43-1 as a starter for bad teams with the Bengals, Cowboys, and Bears. He’s completed 62% of his career attempts with 226 touchdowns and 135 interceptions. Dalton is an accurate passer who can dissect a defense, but needs exemplary pass protection.

The mercurial Fitzpatrick has torched defenses one week, then imploded his own team the next throughout his 17-year career. He’s started for nine different teams and owns a 59-87-1 record as a starter.

Fitzpatrick has never been on a playoff team even as a backup in his NFL career. However, he has a strong pocket presence and terrific leadership qualities along with the confidence to make any throw. He’s also served as Winston's backup before while with Tampa Bay in 2017 and 2018.

Nov 1, 2020; Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws a touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY

Nick Foles (33 - Bears)

Baker Mayfield (27 - Browns)

Gardner Minshew (26 - Eagles)

With the addition of Siemian and presence of second-year QB Justin Fields, Chicago is reportedly fielding trade offers for Foles. A 10-year veteran Foles has never been successful as a long-term starter, owning just a 29-27 record.

Foles may go down as one of the best backup quarterbacks in NFL history. He’s led three different teams to the playoffs after taking over midway through the year. Remember that he was the MVP of Super Bowl LII to cap off a magnificent postseason run for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

A controversial addition of QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns has made their starter for the last four years expendable.

Mayfield has had his own playoff success. He led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2002 and engineered their first postseason win since 1995. Otherwise, it’s been an up-and-down career for the first overall choice in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield dealt with a severely injured shoulder last season, leading to the worst year of his four-year career. He’s completed 61% of his career passes with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions while averaging 235 yards per game.

Minshew burst on the scene as an injury replacement for Foles, who succeeded Bortles as the starter for Jacksonville in 2019. He went 6-6 for the Jaguars that year, throwing 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while averaging 240 yards per game.

Despite throwing 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in nine games for Jacksonville in 2020, Minshew was benched as the starter after a 1-7 record. He went 1-1 as a starter in relief of QB Jalen Hurts for Philadelphia in 2021.

Early offseason rumors saying Eagles QB Gardner Minshew was on the trade market have cooled. If the Saints have any interest in Mayfield or Foles, they may not have to give up assets to trade for either.

Seattle is the only team without an obvious starting quarterback at this point. The Seahawks also have former Broncos starter Drew Lock on the roster and are expected to use a high draft choice on a quarterback.

Cleveland and Chicago are not in a strong negotiating position with Mayfield and Foles, respectively. It's possible that either quarterback will be outright released. At the very least, the Saints may only have to trade a Day 3 draft choice to get one of these former playoff quarterbacks.

Of course, all this might also be a moot point if the Saints use a first-round draft pick on a quarterback for only the second time in franchise history. A highly drafted rookie would not only be the presumed backup to Winston while they developed but also add more drama to a tumultuous New Orleans offseason.

