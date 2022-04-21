The Saints could host the Vikings for the their international home game in London, according to a Thursday morning report.

We'll soon know who the Saints are playing for their international series game in London. According to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan, the Minnesota Vikings are a potential suitor for the matchup. He added that the opponent has changed multiple times and the game is projected to be Week 4 of the season. However, it's a fluid situation and could also be in Week 5.

The NFL season is slated to start on Thursday, Sep. 8, with the Sunday games starting on Sep. 11. That means Week 4's game would fall on Oct. 2, while Week 5's contest would be the following week on Oct. 9.

New Orleans was one of five teams that were set to host a home game internationally in 2022, with the Packers and Jaguars also in London. The Cardinals will host in Mexico City, while the Buccaneers will host in Munich.

We should know soon who the Saints play ahead of the NFL's schedule release, as well as the definitive opponent.

