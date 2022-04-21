Skip to main content

Vikings In Play for Saints' International Home Game?

The Saints could host the Vikings for the their international home game in London, according to a Thursday morning report.

We'll soon know who the Saints are playing for their international series game in London. According to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan, the Minnesota Vikings are a potential suitor for the matchup. He added that the opponent has changed multiple times and the game is projected to be Week 4 of the season. However, it's a fluid situation and could also be in Week 5.

The NFL season is slated to start on Thursday, Sep. 8, with the Sunday games starting on Sep. 11. That means Week 4's game would fall on Oct. 2, while Week 5's contest would be the following week on Oct. 9.

New Orleans was one of five teams that were set to host a home game internationally in 2022, with the Packers and Jaguars also in London. The Cardinals will host in Mexico City, while the Buccaneers will host in Munich.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We should know soon who the Saints play ahead of the NFL's schedule release, as well as the definitive opponent.

Read More Saints News

USATSI_17203319_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Drake London and Treylon Burks

By Bob Rose1 hour ago
USATSI_10806191_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Where the Saints Pick in Each Round of the NFL Draft

By John Hendrix5 hours ago
Alvin Kamara
NFL Draft

Looking Back at the Saints Draft Pick Trades Since 2010

By John Hendrix19 hours ago
USATSI_17494329_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Georgia Linebackers

By Bob RoseApr 20, 2022
USATSI_17465004_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints and WR Jarvis Landry to Meet

By Bob RoseApr 19, 2022
USATSI_17035303_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Safety

By Bob RoseApr 19, 2022
USATSI_17429757_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Mock Draft 2.0: Three-Round Fiesta

By John HendrixApr 19, 2022
USATSI_17231136
News

Report: Kwon Alexander Visiting the Jets

By John HendrixApr 19, 2022