Saints Offense Faces Challenge From Weather, Injuries, Browns Defense

A battered and short-handed New Orleans offense must not only overcome the Cleveland defense, but also bitter cold wind chills and inclement weather to pull out a vital Christmas Eve win.

The 5-9 New Orleans Saints are still clinging to slim postseason hopes as they head north to face the 6-8 Cleveland Browns this afternoon. To keep those hopes alive, they'll have to battle both the Browns and inclement weather.

A winter storm has already dumped several inches of snow and high winds will cause negative temperature wind chills and create other issues during the game. The weather will undoubtedly affect the play for both teams, especially on the offensive side.

New Orleans came into the year expecting to have an improved offense over their 2021 version. The numbers are slightly better, the Saints rank 17th in total offense with an average of 343.8 yards per game. However, only two teams have committed more turnovers (30) and they've been plagued by injuries, penalties, and inconsistent stretches.

The Saints will come into this game without WR Chris Olave (hamstring), RG Cesar Ruiz (foot), and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), with LG Andrus Peat potentially inactive because of illness.

New Orleans faces a physical 18th ranked Cleveland defense that gives up an average of 342.4 yards per contest. The Browns have held five opponents to 20 points or less this season, including in three of the last four games. They'll be without DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) and possibly S John Johnson (thigh), but still have plenty of star power to create havoc.

Weather conditions could nullify stars on both sides, no doubt dictating offensive strategy.

Saints Offensive Statistics

- 20.4 points per game (22nd)

- 232.5 passing yards/game (12th)

- 30 sacks

- 111.3 rushing yards/game (21st)

- 4.3 per rush (18th)

- 40% 3rd Down Percentage (16th)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton has completed nearly 67% of his throws for an average of almost 219 yards with 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his 11 starts. He has limitations, but is a smart passer with good accuracy. Dalton also has plenty of experience in cold weather games from his nine years as a starter in Cincinnati.

The Saints offense still revolves around RB Alvin Kamara, but he's had a down year. Kamara still leads the team with 641 rushing yards and is second with 53 receptions for 446 yards. However, he's reached the end zone in just one game and has had limited impact in several contests. This is especially true as a receiver, despite being the NFL's best pass-catching back.

Taysom Hill continues to be an outstanding jack-of-all-trades weapon. Hill has 449 yards rushing, second on the team, 7 catches for 66 yards, and has accounted for 11 touchdowns. He's a physically bruising runner, but can also provide a legitimate passing threat when lining up behind center.

A depleted receiving corps will now be led by undrafted rookie Rashid Shaheed, who's been more impressive as a route runner with each week. Shaheed has 15 catches for 334 yards in just eight games, but will certainly get more looks this week. He's a speedy playmaker with terrific awareness in the open field.

Veteran wideouts Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith have combined for 36 receptions and 430 yards, but have been invisible through the second half of the year and unreliable throughout their careers. Kirk Merritt and Keith Kirkwood were practice squad elevations for this game and will see some action.