Saints 2022 Mock Draft 4.0 (SNN)

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally almost here! This is my final six-round mock draft for the New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints will take part in the 56th draft in franchise history when the 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday. New Orleans currently has seven choices, including two first-round selections for the seventh time in their history. They own three of the first 50 picks and four of the top 100 selections.

This offseason, the Saints lost Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead and S Marcus Williams in free agency and Malcolm Jenkins to retirement. They signed S Marcus Maye to replace Williams, along with re-signing P.J. Williams and added Justin Evans and Daniel Sorensen at the position. Steady veteran James Hurst is penciled in to replace Armstead.

New Orleans brought back QB Jameis Winston on a team-friendly two-year deal. Still, most national projections have the team selecting a quarterback with a first-round choice.

The Saints also have big needs at wideout and tight end along with depth concerns at running back, linebacker, defensive tackle, and safety.

Here's my final full mock draft for the New Orleans Saints in advance of the 2022 NFL Draft.

1ST ROUND (16th Overall)

CHRIS OLAVE, WR

Ohio State

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave (2) heads up field after a catch against Nebraska. Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Saints, Giants, and Jets are the only teams without a receiver to eclipse 800 yards in the last two years. A severe ankle injury to WR Michael Thomas caused most of the Saints difficulties, but also exposed a lack of talent at the position.

Even with Thomas returning, New Orleans badly needs a receiver to complement him, Deonte Harty, and Marquez Callaway.

As many as seven wideouts could be drafted in the opening round of what looks like a deep draft class at the position. The Saints could still get value on Day 2, but the guess here is that they address their most immediate need right away.

I’m sticking with Olave, the selection in my first mock. Olave and Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson are the two smoothest route runners in a deep class of wide receivers. A great blend of speed and ball skills, he is a consistent threat on all three levels of a defense.

Olave can get neutralized by big corners who are physical at the line. However, Michael Thomas will draw an opponent’s best corner. Despite his frame, Olave works the middle of the field well and will be equally effective from the outside and the slot.

Olave is a fluid athlete with sudden explosiveness. He can beat defenders with precise routes or by blowing by them. He should be an immediate number two receiver for the team that drafts him and has the upside of a featured target.

Previous Selection:

Olave

1ST ROUND (19TH OVERALL)

DESMOND RIDDER, QB

Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws a pass against SMU. Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

This year’s quarterback class is considered just average, according to most accounts. It’s still the most scrutinized position in all sports, and one typically over-drafted. Malik Willis of Liberty and Pitt's Kenny Pickett should be the first two signal callers off the board and likely to go in the first 12 picks.

I believe that the Saints traded to pick up an extra first-round pick specifically with a quarterback in mind. Jameis Winston is definitely a fit for this offense and played well before a season-ending knee injury last year. However, he still has a lot to prove and is only signed to a two-year deal.

Defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and even linebacker are certainly possibilities with this pick. Getting a QB on a rookie contract with a fifth-year option is too strong to pass up. I believe Matt Corral of Mississippi is the best fit for this offense, but also a reach at Number 19.

If Pickett and Willis are gone, then the Saints could eye up Ridder, a late riser up draft boards. A four-year starter for the Bearcats, Ridder is a terrific athlete with prototype size at 6’3” and 211-Lbs.

A natural leader, Ridder has the athleticism to escape the rush but has excellent poise in the pocket. He has average arm strength, but reads defenses well and has terrific accuracy on short and intermediate throws. He’ll have to speed up his release, but otherwise has good throwing mechanics.

Ridder will have the opportunity to learn and develop behind Winston for a year or two. If Winston plays like a franchise quarterback, then Ridder could then be a valuable trade commodity two years down the road.

Previous Selection:

Matt Corral, QB (Mississippi)

2nd Round (49th Overall)

BRIAN ASAMOAH, LB

Oklahoma

Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) tackles TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15). Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have drafted a linebacker on Day 2 for the last two seasons. Their 2021 second-round selection, Pete Werner, looks like a potential star. Zack Baun, a 2020 third-round choice, has not worked out.

With All-Pro Demario Davis entering his 11th season and Kwon Alexander unsigned, this is an underrated need.

An explosive athlete, Asamoah also has excellent play diagnosis. He needed to process things quickly in the fast-paced Big 12, but was almost always around the ball. His ability to recognize gaps and explode to the football often left blockers grasping at air.

Asamoah is a natural in coverage. He has a smooth change of direction and the speed to run with backs, tight ends, and even wideouts down the field. Asamoah thrives in open space and is a reliable one-on-one tackler.

Previous Selection:

Bernhard Raimann, OT (Central Michigan)

3RD ROUND (98th Overall)

DANIEL FAALELE, OT

Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (78) against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I just don't feel that the Saints offensive line is in the dire situation that others believe.

Losing Armstead is a big blow, but Hurst is a capable replacement. If a blue-chip prospect like Trevor Penning or Charles Cross is available in the first, it might be too tempting to pass up.

Faalele is a mammoth presence at a listed 6’8” and 384-Lbs. He flattens opponents with sheer strength and mass, but is also light on his feet in lateral movement. Still inexperienced, Faalele is very mechanical in his technique and must continue to hone his instincts.

Faalele is a developmental project with a big upside. Hurst is a better fit at guard. If 2020 first-round pick Cesar Ruiz continues to play poorly at guard, Hurst could move inside with Faalele taking over as starting tackle in 2023.

Previous Selection:

Channing Tindall, LB (Georgia)

4TH ROUND (120th Overall)

JELANI WOODS, TE

Virginia

Virginia tight end Jelani Woods (0) runs past Georgia Tech defensive back Tariq Carpenter (2). Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY

Tight end is not the focus of this offense, but the performance of this unit in 2021 was simply putrid. Nineteen NFL tight ends had better production than the Saints combined trio of Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, and Nick Vannett last year.

Moving Taysom Hill will greatly bolster the position's athleticism, but New Orleans needs a legitimate receiving/blocking tight end for Jameis Winston.

Woods exploded in his only season at Virginia. He caught 44 passes for 598 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Cavaliers in 2021, earning 1st Team All-ACC honors. His hands are inconsistent and he’s still extremely inexperienced as a receiver. Must also continue to fill out his impressive frame and refine technique as a blocker.

Woods looks lumbering in his routes, but has a long stride and the physicality to bully defensive backs. His build up speed and leaping ability also create a mismatch against most linebackers. Woods can get downfield quickly and uses his height and frame effectively over the middle and near the goal line.

An imposing physical presence at 6’7” and 259-Lbs., Woods has the football IQ to develop quickly as a route runner. His inexperience and one-year production could drop him to a Day 3 selection. However, he has tremendous upside to be an every down player at the position.

Previous Selection:

Dameon Pierce, RB (Florida)

5TH ROUND (161st Overall)

PIERRE STRONG, RB

South Dakota State

South Dakota State's Pierre Strong, Jr. avoids a tackle by North Dakota State's Michael Tutsie. Erin Woodiel / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

The offense revolves around the versatile and dynamic talents of RB Alvin Kamara. However, Kamara could be facing a league suspension from a February arrest. Mark Ingram still has quality play left after 11 seasons, but the Saints need a reliable complement here.

Strong was a dominant FCS offensive threat all four of his years with the Jackrabbits. He topped 1,000 yards rushing in 2018 and 2019 and 707 yards in a Covid-shortened spring season of 2020. Strong finished his collegiate career with over 1,600 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns last season.

A north-south power runner, Strong also has a sprinter’s burst into open space. He has excellent vision and the strength to break tackles at 5’11" and 207-Lbs. There wasn’t much asked of Strong as a receiver, but he flashed good natural ability.

Strong shows good ability to read blocks as a runner. He has an instinctive feel for blocks and the agility to avoid tacklers. Onlookers at the NFL Scouting Combine witnessed a show from Strong as he posted a 4.37 40 along with explosive numbers in the cone drill and both jumps.

Previous Selection:

Velus Jones, WR (Tennessee)

6TH ROUND (194th Overall)

Quentin Lake, S

UCLA

UCLA Bruins defensive back Quentin Lake (37) intercepts a pass intended for Southern California wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1). Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Under Sean Payton, the Saints showed an affinity for players with NFL bloodlines. Lake is the son of former Steelers All-Pro defensive back Carnell Lake. Quentin had 3 interceptions, 2 tackles for loss, and broke up six passes as a senior for the Bruins.

Lake isn't an elite athlete, which will cause some coverage and range limitations. He’s an extremely intelligent player who has excellent instincts and anticipation. His expert ability to see the field and read offenses often has him in a position to make plays.

Lake can thrive in two-high safety alignments, but also has the versatility to excel around the line of scrimmage. He has outstanding ball-tracking skills while in deep coverage and should also be an asset on special teams.

Star defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is entering the last year of his rookie contract. If the Saints believe that they'll have problems re-signing him, expect New Orleans to address this position far earlier with one of a number of Day 2 talents.

Previous Selection:

Derrick Deese Jr., TE (San Jose State)

The 2022 NFL Draft starts with the first round on Thursday night. Rounds two and three will be on Friday evening. The final four rounds will be Saturday afternoon.

