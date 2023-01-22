Saints 2022 Position Grades: Wide Receiver

New Orleans was expected to have a greatly improved receiving corps in 2022. While the position still disappointed, it provided key building blocks for the future of the offense.

The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the 2022 NFL Draft in order to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the 11th overall choice. Olave was expected to upgrade a receiving corps that was simply awful the previous year.

Season-ending surgery to WR Michael Thomas crippled a receiving corps that was nearly talentless outside of him in 2021. Marquez Callaway led a 32nd ranked Saints passing attack with just 698 yards. It was the franchise's lowest total for a team leader since 1986.

New Orleans expected much better results from their passing game coming into this year. Thomas was not only back, but so was QB Jameis Winston, who missed the last 10 games of 2021 with a knee injury. Five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry was also brought in to join newcomer Olave to give the team what was thought to be their deepest core of weapons in years.

Like most of the rest of the team and the entire season, the results did not come close to matching the expectations. Winston played his last snap of the year in Week 3, replaced by 35-year-old veteran Andy Dalton. The team’s passing attack faded badly down the stretch after a decent start. Here's how the receiver position contributed to the results.

Saints WR Grades

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Olave was even better than advertised. He caught at least three passes in all of his 15 games, including five or more catches eight times, with three 100-yard outings and six more of at least 60 yards.

A slick route runner with excellent hands, Olave often drew an opponent’s best defender. He has terrific deep speed and immediate burst after the catch to make him a threat at every level of the defense.

Olave led the Saints with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards. He was second among all rookies and became just the third player in franchise history to have 1,000-yards in his rookie year. His achievements were even more impressive when you consider that the Saints receiving corps was again depleted for most of the season.

Sep 11, 2022; New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (13) catches a pass over Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24). Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas started off the year strong. He caught two fourth quarter touchdowns in an opening day comeback at Atlanta and had at least five catches in the first three games. After a three-game total of 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns, Thomas was lost for the year with a foot injury. His precise routes and physicality were greatly missed.

Thomas, who turns 30 in March, has played in just 10 of the last 50 regular season games. The team has restructured his current contract, making it easier to move on from the talented but high-priced receiver this offseason.

Much was made over bringing Metairie native and former LSU star Jarvis Landry ''home'' to Louisiana this offseason. Unfortunately, it didn't turn out to be a success story on the field. He opened the year with an excellent performance against the Falcons, catching 7 passes for 114 yards. Over the rest of the year, Landry had just 18 receptions for 158 yards.

Hampered by an ankle injury that limited him to just nine games, Landry still looked like a shadow of himself when he did play. The 30-year-old receiver was unable to get separation and provided little difference for the offense. On a one-year contract, it's unlikely we'll see Landry back in a Saints uniform.

Without Thomas or an effective Landry, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith gave absolutely nothing to the offensive cause. The two combined for just 35 catches and 436 yards despite opportunities alongside Olave.

Smith, a perpetual disappointment, had 19 receptions for 278 yards, with 105 of those coming during a desperate Week 3 comeback attempt against Carolina. Callaway, who had 16 catches for 158 yards, contributed even less. In an offense desperate for playmakers, these two combined for a putrid 3 catches and 20 yards over the last eight games.

New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches a pass behind Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Perhaps the Saints biggest positive surprise of 2022 was the emergence of undrafted rookie WR Rashid Shaheed. The little-known prospect from Weber State didn't even see his first action until Week 6, but took his first NFL touch 44 yards for a rushing touchdown. His second offensive touch would result in a 53-yard touchdown reception the following week.

Shaheed effectively took kick return duties from an injured Deonte Harty, but really didn't see extensive offensive action until the last seven games. Despite that, Shaheed finished with 28 receptions for 488 yards. He averaged five catches and 67 yards over the final five contests.

A playmaker with explosive speed, Shaheed also showed good route precision in spite of his inexperience. He proved to be a quality number two receiver to Olave. It's a role he'll compete for in 2023.

A lack of a big and physical wideout handcuffed the offense for much of the year and would have opened up more big-play chances for their two dynamic rookies. The poor contributions of the wideouts outside of Olave and Shaheed also adversely affected quarterback play and limited the entire offense.

Olave and Shaheed get B+ grades for their rookie campaigns and are vital building blocks for the offense.However, the rest of the position gets an F grade for its putrid contributions.

Saints WR Grade = D

Read More Saints News