Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 5

Week 4 served as a bounce-back week for many Fantasy Football owners. Others held their breath as their top-round draft picks were injured. Regardless of what happened last week or the players that may be out this week, the waiver wire remains hot. Some of these potential pickups will be the difference in winning and losing in Week 5.

Here are a few options to bolster your roster ahead of Week 5 via the waiver wire.

Quarterback Target:

Teddy Bridgewater - Miami Dolphins

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) escapes pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals

Following a scary injury to Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday Night against the Bengals, former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater came into relief for the Dolphins. Despite not earning the victory, Bridgewater posted over 10 fantasy points for Miami and will get the starting nod this week against the New York Jets.

Teddy has never been a strong fantasy starter in his NFL career. However, the Dolphins have played some great offensive football in 2022 and have weapons across the field. I do not expect Bridgewater to "go off" for a huge game, but he posts plenty of upside versus a bad Jets team.

If we have learned anything about the former Louisville star, he will not try to be Tua or play like him. He will stay true to himself, play to his strengths and stick to the "Be You" philosophy. Currently, he's a valuable placeholder or bridge quarterback in Week 5 if you need one.

Running Back Target:

Melvin Gordon III - Denver Broncos

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) carries the ball past Houston Texans defensive end Rasheem Green (92)

The Denver Broncos lost their top running back, Javonte Williams, for the season on Sunday with an ACL & LCL tear. Williams had a strong sophomore campaign and began to separate himself from Melvin Gordon III, whom he split carries with a year ago.

Gordon now finds himself back in the saddle as the Broncos' starter. The Wisconsin Badger was in the doghouse last week after an early fumble but averaged 11 carries per week before Week 4. Despite double-digit touches per week, Gordon has reached 10+ fantasy points just once so far. However, with his NFL experience and nose for the end zone, there may not be a better long-term pickup this week.

Available in roughly 20% of leagues, Gordon will be a popular addition this week. Just watch out for Broncos running back Mike Boone, who may also see a share of the Denver backfield. If Gordon continues to put the ball on the ground, Boone may be the fantasy addition you want in the weeks to come.

Wide Receiver Target:

Romeo Doubs - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during their football game Sunday, October 2, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

One of the biggest questions heading into this season was who would replace Devante Adams' production at wide-out for Green Bay. We have the answer now. Romeo Doubs has burst onto the scene with back-to-back strong fantasy outings that include touchdowns.

Doubs has become one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets in 2022. He is averaging six targets per game and eight in each of the last two outings. Most importantly to Fantasy owners, those targets are coming in the red zone, leading to outings of 21.3 PPR points and 13.7 PPR points.

Green Bay looks to be a contender for the NFC title once again. With that said, young guys need to step up and grow into more prominent roles. It looks like Doubs is doing just that. Available in 45% of leagues, the Nevada product is a strong pickup for the remainder of the season. Look for him to solidify himself as the Packers' top target.

Tight End Target:

Taysom Hill - Saints

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Taysom Hill is the definition of a boom-or-bust fantasy player. Not playing as a traditional tight end, the Swiss Army Knife has only one reception to his name this season. However, he has found the end zone twice in 2022 and continues to be a positive part of the Saints' offense.

With Jameis Winston's back and ankle injuries, we expected to see less of Hill as he serves as the Saints' emergency quarterback. Instead, Hill saw a season-high in carries against the Vikings and reached the end zone for the second time.

Predicting Taysom's production is nearly impossible; frankly, he is touchdown or bust as a FLEX option. The Saints need to find consistency on offense, and a heavy dose of Taysom Hill has been a critical part of the offense in the past.

If you're feeling lucky, take a swing at Hill this week, who could see more red zone carries with Alvin Kamara's health in question.

