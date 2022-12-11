Skip to main content

NFC South Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em for Week 14

Fantasy football analyst Brendan Boylan looks at NFC South players to either start or sit in Week 14.

The New Orleans Saints (4-9) are on a BYE week, and there are a few fantasy starters that owners will need to replace this week (i.e., Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave). Two NFC South teams are slated for battle in Week 14, opening the door for players from the Buccaneers or Panthers to shine in your lineup this week.

Here is the NFC South Fantasy Football 'Start'em or Sit'em' for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start'Em

Running Back: D'Onta Foreman - Carolina Panthers

Since trading away All-Pro running back Christian McCaffery to the 49ers, the Carolina Panthers have relied on D'Onta Foreman as their number-one back. Over the past six weeks, Foreman has reached double-digit PPR performances four times. The game includes two 19+ point performances against NFC South foes.

This week, the Texas product faces off against the second-worst defense against fantasy running backs. Seattle has been a pleasant surprise to so many across the NFL, but they are a long way away from the Legion of Boom. 

With the Panthers still in the hunt for the NFC South title and facing a must-win matchup against the Seahawks, look for them to ride Foreman's legs after the BYE week. With three 20+ rushing attempts games in the past month and a half, Foreman will get his chances to capitalize against a poor rush defense.

Sit'Em

Wide Receiver: Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been a shell of its former self. As a result, numbers are down for skill-position players across the board. Including Pro Bowl wide-out Mike Evans. Since Week 9, Evans has eclipsed 10 PPR points just once and will battle a strong 49ers defense in Week 14.

The 49ers rank first in the league in points allowed and 10th against the pass. The San Francisco pass rush has been one of the best and the league in 2022 and will likely affect Tom Brady and the Bucs makeshift offensive line. 

Without time to look downfield, Brady will be limited offensively. Which ultimately will affect Evans' targets. Averaging just six targets over the past three games, Evans has seen a considerable drop from his involvement earlier this season. I am inclined to bench him this week against a top defense.

