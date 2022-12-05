Skip to main content

Saints X-Factors vs Buccaneers | Week 13

Predicting the X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New Orleans Saints (4-8) travel to Tampa Bay to battle the Buccaneers (5-6) in a pivotal NFC South showdown on Monday Night. With the Saints barely holding on to NFC South title hope, a victory over the division's current leader could bolster that belief.

In their first matchup of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Buccaneers defeated the Saints 20-10 at Caesars Superdome. Tampa Bay scored 17 fourth-quarter points to pull away and earn Tom Brady his first regular-season victory over New Orleans since joining the Buccaneers.

In Week 13, the Saints will likely have to "win ugly" over the Buccaneers in a classic defensive matchup. The more physical team should come out on top and clarify their NFC South fate down the season's stretch.

Below, we predict the New Orleans Saints X-Factors for their Week 13 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Offensive X-Factor:

Tight End / Quarterback - Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill

I wanted to go with Mark Ingram II as this week's offensive X-Factor to do damage between the tackles, but Taysom Hill's versatility will be the larger X-Factor in this game. For similar reasons to Ingram, Hill's presence in the running game will be vital for the Saints. 

In 2022, the Swiss Army Knife is New Orleans' second-best rusher behind Alvin Kamara. Hill carried the ball just three times for 14 yards in the first matchup between these teams. It was a surprise as the Saints were without Alvin Kamara and Ingram was their top back.

Ultimately, Monday Night will be a low-scoring game between two offenses that have not found their groove this season. The team that can possess the ball longer and find the end zone rather than settling for field goals will win. Taysom Hill's ability to help sustain drives and provide a jolt of energy to the offense will be key if the Saints want to come out on top.

Defensive X-Factor:

Defensive End - Cameron Jordan

USATSI_17387941_168388561_lowres

The New Orleans Saints have a strong history of making Tom Brady's life miserable. In six matchups with the Saints since 2020, Brady has been sacked 15 times, thrown eight interceptions, and been pressured 51 times by defenders. Frankly, the New Orleans defense has had Brady's number.

Disrupting one of the NFL's all-time great players is no easy task, but New Orleans seems to have the recipe. Tampa's offense is averaging just 16 points per game against New Orleans since 2020 and struggled in this year's Week 2 matchup.

Cameron Jordan will shoulder most of the responsibility of pressuring Brady. The Saints' defensive captain has sacked the future Hall of Famer three times in the previous five regular-season contests and forced two fumbles. Pressuring Brady will be the biggest key to a New Orleans victory, and No. 94's performance will have a direct impact.

