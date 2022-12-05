Saints Make Monday Moves for Bucs Game
The Saints made several transactions ahead of Monday night's game against the Bucs. The team has waived wide receiver Kevin White, signing defensive back Isaac Yiadom to the active roster in his place. New Orleans also elevated wide receiver Kirk Merritt and tight end Lucas Krull for the game.
We've been leaving some bread crumbs for Krull on here, and he officially makes his season debut. The undrafted rookie from Pittsburgh will certainly see some action, as the team is down Juwan Johnson due to an ankle injury. Taysom Hill and Adam Trautman are the only other options on the active roster. Both Krull and Merritt were getting some red zone work in during practice on Saturday.
As far as Marshon Lattimore, he's reportedly not going to play. We talked about this in our Pregame Report along with Krull. Expect the Saints to roll with Bradley Roby in the slot with Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor getting the start on the outside.
Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. locally in Tampa. New Orleans has to win to keep their season going for a chance to win the NFC South.
Read More
Read More Saints News
- Saints Must Again Fluster Brady to Stay in South Race
- Saints Run Defense Looks to Stifle Buccaneers Ground Game
- Saints Final Injury Report for Week 13
- Saints Passing Attack Seeks Better Performance Against Buccaneers Defense
- NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 13
- Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 13
- The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints vs Buccaneers Preview
- Saints-Buccaneers Could Hasten End for Some on Losing Side
- Saints Snap Counts and Observations from Week 12
- Positions the Saints Need to Address in 2023
- Saints' Chris Olave Eyeing Up a Historic Rookie Season
- Saints Playoff Hopes Are Alive
- Woeful NFC South Keeps Saints in Contention