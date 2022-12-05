Skip to main content

Saints Make Monday Moves for Bucs Game

The Saints made several moves prior to their Monday night matchup against the Bucs.

The Saints made several transactions ahead of Monday night's game against the Bucs. The team has waived wide receiver Kevin White, signing defensive back Isaac Yiadom to the active roster in his place. New Orleans also elevated wide receiver Kirk Merritt and tight end Lucas Krull for the game.

We've been leaving some bread crumbs for Krull on here, and he officially makes his season debut. The undrafted rookie from Pittsburgh will certainly see some action, as the team is down Juwan Johnson due to an ankle injury. Taysom Hill and Adam Trautman are the only other options on the active roster. Both Krull and Merritt were getting some red zone work in during practice on Saturday.

As far as Marshon Lattimore, he's reportedly not going to play. We talked about this in our Pregame Report along with Krull. Expect the Saints to roll with Bradley Roby in the slot with Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor getting the start on the outside.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. locally in Tampa. New Orleans has to win to keep their season going for a chance to win the NFC South.

