Saints Run Defense Looks to Stifle Buccaneers Ground Game

The 4-8 New Orleans Saints travel to face the 5-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. A loss effectively ends the Saints season, while the Buccaneers look to strengthen their first place hold in the NFC South.

For the Saints to make a desperate push for the division title, it'll have to come on the defensive side. However, this isn't playing like the same unit that dominated opponents from 2018 through 2021, though they've played much better of late.

New Orleans ranks 12th in total defense, surrendering an average of 326.4 yards per game. They've played far more consistently against the pass than the run and have only forced seven turnovers, lowest in the NFL.

The Saints take on a Buccaneers offense that's had their own struggles. Even with future Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady and plenty of weapons, Tampa Bay ranks only 18th in total offense with 339 yards per outing. Their point production is even worse, in large part because of a running game that's done nothing to support Brady.

New Orleans will need to contend with Brady to win, but doing so would be much easier if they can shut down the Buccaneers running game.

Saints Run Defense

- 23.3 points per game (20th)

- 129 rushing yards/game (22nd)

- 4.5 per rush (18th)

- 11 rushing touchdowns (17th)

- 55 tackles for loss

- 38.8% 3rd Down Percentage (12th)

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is stuffed by the New Orleans Saints defense. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Between 2018 and 2021, the Saints allowed only 89 yards per game on the ground and just 3.8 per rush. Seven different opponents have rushed for over 135 yards against them, including three over 185.

Defensive ends Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, and Tanoh Kpassagnon have played well. The position has combined for 24 tackles for loss, penetrated well, and crashed down on runners effectively.

However, the defensive tackle position was pushed around consistently early in the year, allowing runners to get to the second level easily. The unit has played much better lately. David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, and Malcolm Roach had their best collective outing of the year against San Francisco last week.

Dec 19, 2021; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive end Carl Granderson (96) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The most consistently positive part of the defense all year has been their linebacker play. Demario Davis is having another terrific campaign. Davis is tied for the team lead with 74 tackles, including a team-high 9 for loss. His rare combination of awareness, physicality, and sideline-to-sideline speed elevates the entire squad.

Pete Werner, who was also having a strong season, will likely miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. However, four-year LB Kaden Elliss has played spectacular football in his absence.

In the last four games alone, Elliss has 37 tackles and has made several outstanding plays. Backup Zack Baun also had the best game of his three-year career against the 49ers.

The biggest problem for the Saints defense in 2022 has been missed tackles and poor positioning. No player has exemplified this more than Tyrann Mathieu, perhaps the team’s most disappointing player this season.

Mathieu isn't alone. Fellow safety Marcus Maye, another big offseason signing, has also made little impact. Both players have consistently been out of position or hurt their unit with poor effort, allowing several broken plays.

Buccaneers Rushing Attack

- 18.2 points per game (27th)

- 73 rushing yards/game (32nd)

- 3.3 per rush (32nd)

- 4 rushing touchdowns (32nd)

- 38% 3rd Down Percentage (23rd)

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96). Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay has been held to less than 100 yards on the ground in 9 of their 11 outings this season. The anemic running game has put more pressure on 45-year-old QB Tom Brady and an injury-ravaged offensive line, leading to red-zone and short yardage shortcomings.

Perhaps the team’s biggest disappointment of 2022 has been sixth-year RB Leonard Fournette. He leads the Buccaneers with 462 yards rushing and has three of their four scores on the ground. Since 127 yards in the season opener, Fournette has failed to crack 65 yards in any of his last nine outings.

Rookie third-round pick Rachaad White is starting to get more snaps in recent weeks. White has 286 yards and a score, rushing for a career-high 105 yards in Week 10 against Seattle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fournette has always been a power runner, but White has run with fresher legs in recent weeks. Both backs are good receivers out of the backfield, a crucial trait to play for Brady. White has 29 catches for 180 yards, with Fournette adding 43 receptions for 315 yards and three scores. Third-year RB Ke'shawn Vaughn provides depth and could see additional reps with Fournette nursing a hip injury.

The Buccaneers came into the year with major questions along their interior offensive line because of injuries and personnel losses. Center Robert Hainsey has been a pleasant surprise in place of the injured Ryan Jensen. Guards Shaq Mason and Nick Leverett have been erratic.

Making matters worse, All-Pro RT Tristan Wirfs will miss several weeks with a leg injury. He'll be replaced by Josh Wells, with LT Donovan Smith also not having his best year. The Buccaneers often run behind tight ends Ko Kleft and Cade Otton with some success.

What to Expect

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) stops Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Tampa Bay's 72 rushing yards in a Week 2 win at New Orleans was actually the fifth-best rushing output they've had this season. They'll need at least that kind of balance against the Saints again for offensive success.

New Orleans has always played well against Brady, but they're at their best when they make his offenses one-dimensional. Too often, that hasn't been the case for the Saints in 2022.

It may sound blasphemous, but it's crucial that New Orleans eliminates the anemic Tampa ground game from the start and force them to rely on the pass. The Buccaneers are 31st in rushing attempts, showing the tendency to abandon it quickly.

New Orleans must also contain Fournette and White as receivers. Brady has always used short passes as an extension of the running game, so Davis and Elliss need to play well on the perimeter as well as in the tackle box.

