Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em for Week 13

Fantasy football analyst Brendan Boylan looks at the New Orleans players to either start or sit in Week 13.

The New Orleans Saints offense was shut out for the first time since 2001 last week against the 49ers. The lack of identity and consistency week-to-week has made it difficult to project which Saints to start in fantasy football this season.

Headed into Week 13, New Orleans will battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Both offenses have struggled this season and face stout defenses in a massive NFC South bout. 

In what should be a grind-it-out contest, do not expect a lot of scoring but look towards a few members of the Black and Gold to have strong outings.

Here is the Saints Fantasy Football 'Start'em or Sit'em' for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start'Em

Wide Receiver - Chris Olave

USATSI_19474472_168388561_lowres

Chris Olave has been the New Orleans Saints' top-receiving target of 2022 and is the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. In Week 2 against Tampa Bay, Olave was targeted 13 times and reeled in 5 receptions for 80 yards. 

Despite seeing a more prominent role in Week 13 than in Week 2, Olave should have his fair share of opportunities in the intermediate and deep portions of the field. Tampa Bay will likely be without multiple key pieces of their secondary. Safeties Mike Edwards and Antonie Winfield Jr. are doubtful for Monday's contest, along with cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

In 2022, the Ohio State product failed to eclipse 10 PPR points twice, making him one of the season's most consistent Saints fantasy players. Expect another strong outing for Olave, and rely on him down the stretch of your fantasy season.

Sit'Em

Tight End - Taysom Hill

USATSI_19206195_168388561_lowres

Taysom Hill burst onto the fantasy football scene in Week 5 with a three-touchdown performance against the Seattle Seahawks. However, he has yet to live up to the hype since his best fantasy outing of 2022. 

Since Week 5, Hill has surpassed 10 PPR points just once and has failed to score more than 1.5 in three of the last four weeks. In that time, Hill has dropped from TE6 to TE12 and has been dropped by many owners across leagues.

Despite Monday's matchup suiting Hill relatively well, I do not see his fantasy fortune changing. He could serve as a key to a Saints' victory with his ability to run the football and provide a change of pace to the struggling offense. However, he should not be a priority in any fantasy lineup due to his lack of touches week-to-week.

