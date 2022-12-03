Skip to main content

Saints Final Injury Report for Week 13

Several Saints have been ruled out of action ahead of Monday night's game against the Bucs to close out Week 13.

The Saints held their final practice of the week ahead of their game against the Bucs on Monday Night Football. New Orleans is essentially on their last strike for the season, as they can still get back into things in the NFC South with a win. 

OUT: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Kentavius Street (illness), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley Roby (concussion), Pete Werner (ankle), Kevin White (illness)

Jarvis Landry (ankle), Rashid Shaheed (back), Josh Andrews (ankle), Mark Ingram (foot), and Ryan Ramczyk (rest) do not carry an injury designation for the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

White, Roby, and Roach all returned to practice for the Saints on Saturday, while Williams, Gray, Johnson, Street, Turner, and Jake Luton were not spotted during the open portion. With Juwan Johnson out, look for undrafted rookie Lucas Krull to get called up for action Monday.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19074122_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Run Defense Looks to Stifle Buccaneers Ground Game

By Bob Rose
Juwan Johnson
News

Saints Injury Roundup: Juwan Johnson Misses Second Straight Practice

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17069205_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Passing Attack Seeks Better Performance Against Buccaneers Defense

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19518061
Editorial / Opinion

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 13

By Carla Antoine and Sam Lucio
USATSI_13334329_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 13

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19206162_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Injury Roundup: Werner Returns to Practice, 15 Players Listed on Thursday's Report

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17388188_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Running Game Major Key Vs. Buccaneers in Week 13

By Bob Rose
Bayou Blitz
Podcasts

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints vs Buccaneers Preview

By Brendan Boylan