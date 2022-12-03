The Saints held their final practice of the week ahead of their game against the Bucs on Monday Night Football. New Orleans is essentially on their last strike for the season, as they can still get back into things in the NFC South with a win.

OUT: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Kentavius Street (illness), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley Roby (concussion), Pete Werner (ankle), Kevin White (illness)

Jarvis Landry (ankle), Rashid Shaheed (back), Josh Andrews (ankle), Mark Ingram (foot), and Ryan Ramczyk (rest) do not carry an injury designation for the game.

White, Roby, and Roach all returned to practice for the Saints on Saturday, while Williams, Gray, Johnson, Street, Turner, and Jake Luton were not spotted during the open portion. With Juwan Johnson out, look for undrafted rookie Lucas Krull to get called up for action Monday.

