Saints Final Injury Report for Week 13
The Saints held their final practice of the week ahead of their game against the Bucs on Monday Night Football. New Orleans is essentially on their last strike for the season, as they can still get back into things in the NFC South with a win.
OUT: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Kentavius Street (illness), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley Roby (concussion), Pete Werner (ankle), Kevin White (illness)
Jarvis Landry (ankle), Rashid Shaheed (back), Josh Andrews (ankle), Mark Ingram (foot), and Ryan Ramczyk (rest) do not carry an injury designation for the game.
Read More
White, Roby, and Roach all returned to practice for the Saints on Saturday, while Williams, Gray, Johnson, Street, Turner, and Jake Luton were not spotted during the open portion. With Juwan Johnson out, look for undrafted rookie Lucas Krull to get called up for action Monday.
Read More Saints News
- Saints Passing Attack Seeks Better Performance Against Buccaneers Defense
- NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 13
- Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 13
- Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 13
- The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints vs Buccaneers Preview
- Saints-Buccaneers Could Hasten End for Some on Losing Side
- Saints Snap Counts and Observations from Week 12
- Positions the Saints Need to Address in 2023
- Saints' Chris Olave Eyeing Up a Historic Rookie Season
- Saints Playoff Hopes Are Alive
- Woeful NFC South Keeps Saints in Contention
- Saints Blanked by 49ers: By The Numbers
- Best and Worst From Infuriating Saints Loss to 49ers
- Saints Let Another Winnable Game Slip Through Hands