Saints News Network's Fantasy Analyst Brendan Boylan looks at members of the Black and Gold to start and sit in Week 8.

Start 'em: RB Alvin Kamara (5th in Standard Fantasy Scoring Among RB)

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) breaks a tackle by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Ryan Neal (26) to score a touchdown on a reception during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara emerged as a true receiving threat for the first time in 2021 last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to Monday Night's contest AK had accumulated just 15 receptions through the first five games of the season. However, 10 receptions in Week 7 put Kamara back in the good graces of PPR fantasy owners and back towards his average of 80+ receptions per season.

NOTE: With New Orleans adding Mark Ingram II back to the mix (acquired via trade with Houston Texans) Kamara should see even more snaps split out wide or in a split backfield which will boost his value in PPR leagues.

Despite the strong performance against Seattle, Kamara's nightmare matchup comes in Week 8 against the ultra athletic linebacking corps of Tampa Bay. In two regular season games against Tampa in 2020, Kamara struggled against the Bucs in total yards collecting 116 total yards. The four time Pro-Bowler did his damage in the red-zone however, finding the end-zone 3 times during the regular season vs Tampa.

All in all, Tampa Bay matches up with Kamara better than just about anyone in the league. And while that will be reason for concern, New Orleans' offense still runs exclusively through number 41 making him a must start against a team that he has a nose for the end-zone against.

PROJECTION: 9th Best RB Play in Week 8 via SI Betting

Sit 'em: WR Marquez Callaway (43rd in Standard Fantasy Scoring Among WR)

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) celebrates with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints rank as the league's best red-zone offense but have no dominant force at wide-out through the first seven weeks of 2021. Currently Marquez Callaway is New Orleans' leader in fantasy production at the position scoring 43.4 points in 6 contests for an average of 7.2 points per week.

While Callaway's 2 touchdown performance against Washington made fantasy owners raise an eyebrow after many dropped him from their roster, the problem with not just Callaway but the entire Saints receiving corps, is the inconsistency statistically throughout the season. For the former UT Volunteer, touchdowns have gone a long way to his fantasy production, producing nearly 20 PPG in PPR leagues when he has recorded a touchdown compared to just 5.2 PPG when he does not.

Tampa Bay is banged up in the secondary and will likely be without a piece or two however, starting Callaway is a big risk and what has been a true touchdown or bust prospect nearly halfway through the season. Until he or anyone in the Saints receiving corps can manage to string together any consistency it will be best to keep them out of your lineup.

